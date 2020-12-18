Leftist city wants to punish Sidney Powell for voter fraud lawsuits

The City of Detroit is asking a federal judge to impose sanctions against attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers involved in filing the infamous “Kraken” lawsuit. The city labeled it “frivolous.” They also claim it was filed for the “improper” purpose of “undermining people’s faith in the democratic process,” Forbes reports.

Ms. Powell obviously thinks she is preserving the Democratic process. It’s a political difference of opinion.

Powell has filed dozens of lawsuits she dubbed the “Kraken” because she believed they were based on overwhelming evidence of fraud.

Filed in states including Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia, the lawsuits hinge on what Forbes claims are debunked allegations and crackpot witness testimony that the election’s voting machine system was manipulated in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Forbes’ characterization appears to be incorrect in many cases. And they left out the errors, anomalies, and vote flipping that took place.

A lawyer for Detroit is asking Judge Parker to sanction the “Kraken” team with fines, a sweeping ban from practicing in the Eastern District of Michigan, and a referral to the state’s bar for grievance proceedings.

If they destroy Powell’s reputation, they destroy the case.

It’s a new way to silence people, in this case, a lawyer, and it’s by Democrats who normally back lawyers of frivolous suits who give generously to their campaigns.

The motion gives Powell three weeks to remove her motion, but she told Forbes over email that she will not do so.

IF YOU DON’T PLAY ALONG, YOU’RE VIOLATING VAGUE STANDARDS

Detroit lawyer David Fink argues that the pro-Trump team violated standards of legal professional conduct under Federal Rule 11, which requires that lawyers must not make cases in court “for any improper purpose, such as to harass, cause unnecessary delay, or needlessly increase the cost of litigation.”

According to Forbes, if the sanctions motion moves forward, Powell could be forced to post a $100,000 bond before filing any more appeals of the “Kraken” lawsuit in addition to the sanctions mentioned in the motion, but may also be exposed to other potential avenues of discipline which could include a review by the state bar even if the motion is denied, said University of Miami School of Law professor Jan Jacobowitz.

While this is a very vague standard, she could be prosecuted under this.

“It is true that discipline or Rule 11-type sanctions for filing frivolous complaints are unusual, but they do happen. The rule is not toothless. There is a bar. These lawyers appear to have crossed it,” said leading ethics expert Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University Law School.

Harvard Law School Professor Mark Tushnet was less convinced, arguing that the defendants’ notoriety may prevent the court from wanting to get involved.

CHILLING

University of Richmond Williams Chair in Law Carl Tobias noted the potentially “chilling effect” of approving a sanctions request like this.

Duh, yeah.

On Nov. 20, deeply unpleasant Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) filed complaints with ethics boards in five states, calling for the investigation and disbarment of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other members of the legal team. A group of over 1,500 attorneys buoyed these complaints earlier this month in a letter urging the American Bar Association to investigate the team’s conduct.

Another purely political move to silence the opposition.