Leftist Dems in Colorado Just Proposed Another Way to Corrupt the Vote

The idealistic youth are easily manipulated and the younger they are, the easier it is. Manipulating and indoctrinating is the bailiwick of the Democrats. That leads us to the latest news on corrupting the vote.

The city of Golden, Colo., is set to vote in November on whether to lower the minimum voting age in local elections from 18 to 16, The Denver Post reported Monday.

“We do know that 16- and 17-year-olds are more than able to decide issues like this,” said Golden Mayor Marjorie Sloan. “It’s not really related to age — it’s related to the individual.”

Sloan is, of course, a Democrat.

This is dangerous for the country because it is the camel’s nose under the tent and it will spread.

Other cities have toyed with the idea, including Washington, D.C.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) sponsored a resolution last month that would alter the Constitution in order to lower the voting age to 16.

Far left outlets like The Nation have called for lowering the voting age. It has also been promoted by Eric Holder and Al Sharpton. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want it. Dems are sending children as young as 11 onto the Internet to call for an even lower voting age.

San Fran, the city with a tourist poop map, issued voter registration forms to aliens this year to allow them to vote on school boards. Boston and New York are considering it. Again, it’s the camel’s nose.

The Board of Education in Portland, Maine, voted last month to support a resolution urging the city council to put a similar measure up for a vote this November.

The leftists won’t be happy until they have a one-party electoral majority. Then we can all be Communists.

The youth are being told to abandon the Second Amendment and they are being fed misinformation. That will be the first amendment to go. After that, they will all fall.