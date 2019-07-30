Leftist Gov Newsom Viciously Blames GOP & Trump for Gilroy Killer

Far-left Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom blamed President Donald Trump and the “morally bankrupt” Republican Party for a shooting Sunday at a festival in Gilroy, California. He is infuriating. The leftists blame the right for every crime.

He must be unaware of the Second Amendment. He doesn’t get to determine what our rights are because of acts committed by criminals in a gun-free zone with an illegal weapon.

“It’s just sickening … the leadership today that just turns a blind eye and won’t do a d— thing to address these issues,” Newsom continued Monday, according to The Sacramento Bee. “What’s godd—ed absent in this country right now is moral authority.”

Standing outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Newsom said the GOP is perpetrating a “culture of gun violence.”

Not the criminals, not the evil people, the GOP.

“California’s doing its part, but Jesus, these guys, the folks in the White House have been supporting the kinds of policies that roll back the work that we’re doing,” he said.

“It keeps happening, over and over and over again, on their d—ed watch,” the governor said.

He must have forgotten all the shootings on Obama’s watch.

Newsom bragged about working to “get rid of large-capacity magazines, to address the issues that we’re trying to advance on background checks on ammunition,” USA Today reported.

California has very strict gun laws, but the murderer got a WASR-10 rifle from Nevada — legally. If it wasn’t legal in Nevada, he could have gotten it illegally almost anywhere. It’s banned in California.