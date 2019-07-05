Leftist Haters Spend July 4 Ripping the President’s Celebration of America

The President’s speech on July 4th was not political and it was moving. He recounted the many victories and successes in the countries 243-year history. The Blue Angels soared overhead with the band playing The Battle Hymn of the Republic at the end. Beautiful fireworks lit up the D.C. sky.

People who trashed him before the event look very ridiculous, but they can’t be embarrassed it seems. During the event, they continued with their hate mantras, non-stop.

The left won’t let us enjoy July 4th.

The Washington Post’s fake conservative, Jennifer Rubin‏, complained mindlessly that “the militarization of the 4th of July is deeply weird, made only weirder by watching him through a plexiglass, rain-streaked shield, and his stilted delivery. My favorite part was encouraging OTHER people to join the military.”

The military deserves to be recognized, especially on July 4th. What does she think Independence Day was about?

Communist Sanders ranted about affordable housing and infrastructure. He didn’t mention that Trump wants to deal with infrastructure but his party refuses to discuss it unless it’s 100 percent their way.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on #TrumpParade: “I think we need money to go into affordable housing. I think we need money to go into rebuilding our infrastructure. I’m not quite sure that we need money to go into put tanks in downtown Washington, DC, frankly.” pic.twitter.com/olLK5ou6MO — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2019

Beto, the fake Hispanic, aka Robert Francis O’Rourke, was out ripping the U.S. flag.

WATCH: Democrat Beto O’Rourke refers to the AMERICAN FLAG as “that kind of symbol” and says it is too negative to display. pic.twitter.com/720PwcYkei — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 4, 2019

The petty Democrat media refused to air the President’s celebration.

Comcast, ATT, Disney Media Blackout of Independence Day in Nation’s Capitol: CBS, ABC, NBC and CNN Join MSNBC… Will Not Air President @realDonaldTrump‘s July 4th Patriotic Celebration https://t.co/75JpmJLphy #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) July 4, 2019

Rob Reiner spewed the usual hate. “In the face of a humanitarian crisis, that this malignant narcissist would steal taxpayer dollars to stage a partisan display of Autocracy to massage his damaged psyche is nothing short of sociopathic.”

In fact, the humanitarian crisis is an invasion at the border brought on by his party’s policies.

Bette Midler, a chubby has-been, called the President a “#FatFuck. Lovely.

So that #FatFuck has hijacked our most important national holiday, Independence Day, to promote his own re-election. Like Rick Wilson says, “Everything Trump touches Dies”. Wonder what he’ll do with Thanksgiving. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2019

Communist Warren has taken huge sums from corporations but now claims she doesn’t do it.

Trump may think a fat wallet and a big campaign check qualifies someone to represent our country abroad. I don’t spend my time at fancy closed-door fundraisers trading favors for money, and I won’t name wealthy donors or bundlers as ambassadors — period. Sign up now if you agree. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 28, 2019

As we have said repeatedly, all the hate comes from the left.