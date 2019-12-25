Leftist heads explode after Justice Gorsuch shows up on Fox

The leftists are out of their minds. They now seem to think it’s a sin of sorts for a Supreme Court Justice to appear on Fox to wish Americans a Merry Christmas. Of course, there was an interview and the left objected to that too.

Justice Gorsuch explained that Americans know too little about their government. He’s right and he should be worried.

The left claims he went on to hawk his book, but Fox always mentions peoples’ achievements and books. Justice Gorsuch was hawking knowledge.

All of these leftists complaining are far-left partisans. Remarkably, the most partisan of all, CNN’s Brian Stelter, complained. What a pathetic ‘reporter’ he is. He mustn’t have known that Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, and Sotomayor showed up on left-wing shows.

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on “Fox & Friends” right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019

Since when is knowledge of the government a GOP talking point? It’s good she admitted it. Good to know the Democrats don’t want it.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch just appeared on Fox and Friends this morning, making a point to parrot the “Merry Christmas” talking point of the GOP. If he’s willing to go on Fox and throw a shout out to Republican narratives, what ele is he willing to do? pic.twitter.com/doJ5BUEFQg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 17, 2019

He’s on for a good reason.

Why is Neil Gorsuch on Fox? https://t.co/32DkhBF4yE — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) December 17, 2019

Neil Gorsuch can eat shit. He is a partisan hack who stole a Supreme Court seat. Fuck him and his shit book. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 17, 2019

This guy is dumb:

Everytime Neil Gorsuch trends remember Merrick Garland. Everyime Brett Kavanaugh trends remember Dr. Christine Ford. The Supreme Court is tainted and compromised. Let’s hope Justice Roberts puts the integrity of the judiciary over party and ideology but…don’t hold your breath. — Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 17, 2019

Here is someone who makes sense:

-Justice Breyer promoted his book on Colbert in Sept. 2015

-Justice Sotomayor promoted her book on Colbert in Nov. 2018

-BONUS: Justice Ginsburg received an MTV Movie & TV Award for being a “real-life hero” for “RBG” in 2019 But, yes, let’s have a convo about Gorsuch. https://t.co/fAxc8w6UzE — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 17, 2019