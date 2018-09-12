Leftist Lawmaker Is Pushing Dem Candidates to Back Socialist Healthcare

Socialist/Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., unveiled a new “Medicare for All” PAC Wednesday. It will back candidates that support Socialist healthcare, ‘Medicare for All’, reports Washington Examiner. If candidates want the support, they have to go hard left on healthcare.

Sanders first came up with the misleading ‘Medicare for All’ phrase. He’s an evil, dishonest man since he knows it is not affordable and would require very high taxation. In 1987, Sanders admitted it would bankrupt the United States.

“Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation,” he said.

Sanders solution is to add astronomical taxes for all, but he won’t tell the public the truth.

It’s sheer lunacy and it’s unaffordable. The senior Medicare program is going to implode and they want to expand it to everyone, including illegal aliens.

“American families are hurting and public officials need to do better because no family should be one healthcare crisis away from bankruptcy or a lifetime of paying off medical debt. Insurance companies, drug manufacturers and special interest groups have been standing in the way of real progress for too long — it’s time we fought back,” Jayapal said in a statement.

Jayapal says the PAC is a “grassroots” movement, but her movement will push candidates to support it.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., first introduced the Medicare for All Act in September 2017 to enroll all Americans in the federal health care program, abandoning employer-provided insurance.

A Reuters poll claims 70 percent of Americans favor the Socialist healthcare, including 52 percent of Republicans, Washington Examiner reports.

If that’s true, it’s because they have no clue how expensive free healthcare will be. It will lead to rationing we don’t have to deal with now and they will take all our money.