Leftist Madness! Whoopi says D-Day was to provide for illegal aliens

Whoopi disgracefully claimed D-Day was about America aiding illegal aliens. On Thursday’s show, the ‘ladies’ were ranting about funding cuts to programs for the children of illegal aliens. The conversation deteriorated from bad to disgraceful.

The White House is canceling English classes, recreational activities, and legal aid for the aliens for obvious reasons. Whoopi couldn’t understand why they would think this a good idea. [The ‘ladies’ are dummies]

Joy Behar then said “they want to save money. Despicable! Despicable!”

The White House also wants to roll in the red carpet, Ms. Behar.

Sunny Hostin complained that cutting these programs was “illegal,” to which Joy Behar quipped, “when did that ever stop the Trump administration?”

So you see, cutting programs to illegal aliens is now illegal, according to the ‘ladies.’

There were some more rants and nonsensical blather from Behar, even blasting Democrats, to which the also dumb audience cheered and applauded. Hostin even wants illegal alien rights to be a central issue in 2020!

[I know what you are thinking, and no, this is not satire.]

Behar said she is “ashamed” of this country. That’s obvious! The woman hates America and half the people in it because they don’t think like her.

Whoopi then claimed Americans had “forgotten” the reason why our soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago to fight the Germans. The reason, she believes is to secure our “right” to take care of unaccompanied minors crossing our southern border, sent by their equally stupid and abusive parents:

“This is why it’s important that people remember what folks fought for. We fought for the right to help people from other countries. We’ve done it as long as I can remember!” she pontificated.

We lost thousands of men on the beaches of Normandy so we could pay for the rec programs of illegal immigrants’ children. They fought and died so illegal aliens could invade our country and steal our services.

We thank Newsbusters for this report because we can’t bear to watch that idiotic show.