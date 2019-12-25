Leftist Yale professor says McConnell has no constitutional say over process

Another professor from the leftist world of Yale makes me wonder about the intelligence of the people they hire. A history teacher named Timothy Snyder claims Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has no constitutional say over how the Senate impeachment trial will be conducted.

He claims only Justice Roberts, who presides over it, will have a say.

Snyder can’t understand why no one is talking about this. Really, Tim? So who has a say, the Queen of the House, Nancy Pelosi?

Roberts has gone rogue on some issues so, mission control, we could have a problem here. We doubt it, but we can’t rule it out. This sounds like another leftist dog whistle.

Snyder is looking for a civil war and, if Justice Roberts did by some quirk go along with him, there will be trouble.

We can’t disturb any constitutional lawyers today to ask them about it, but our take is this is BS. The Senate Majority will decide the President’s fate and they aren’t hostage to Nancy Pelosi or Minority guy Chuck.

The Chief Justice shall preside, but the Senators still have the sole power to set their trial procedures. We believe this is supported both in law and precedent.

It is subject to judicial review after the fact. The Senate can do as they wish.

We are sick of these Marxist professors. We have had enough of people rewriting history and the laws without constitutional authority.

SNYDER’S TWEETS