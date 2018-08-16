Leftists Bombard Twitter With Threats of Boycotts to Force Banning of “Nazis”

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said he is rethinking core parts of the social media network so that it does not enable the spread of hate speech and disinformation, Fox News reported.

In an interview on Wednesday with the Washington Post, Dorsey said his company is testing features that would help promote alternative points of view as a way to combat fake news and reduce “echo chambers.”

Facebook is on a spree with their leftist checkers and took down my harmless page as one example of the rush to take people down by August 28th. That’s the date they selected. I submitted my driver’s license and they restored my page. When I tried to follow their demand for verification, they took me down again.

The Twitter CEO has been under fire for being the only major social media platform that didn’t ban Alex Jones. He turned around and decided to ban him for seven days, giving him a “timeout” as if he were a child.

The Stalinists are using bullying and threats to shut down all opposition. Fox reported:

This week, the Grab Your Wallet founder Shannon Coulter had a viral Twitter thread suggesting that users could get Jones banned by blocking a list of all the Fortune 500 Twitter handles. She organized the Twitter handles of the Fortune 500, then made them available as a collective block list.

Any user could install the block list with a couple of clicks, and if they have done so, ads from those companies would not appear in their Twitter timelines. According to her, over 50,000 people installed the tool as of Wednesday.

BANNING NAZIS OR THE ENTIRE RIGHT WING?

Twitter is taking a lot of abuse from the left as they claim everyone on the right is a Nazi or KKK. They are only starting their onslaught with Alex Jones. They have also in the past called for Fox News to be taken down along with all of their Conservative hosts.

Here’s one example of the boycott:

I’m participating in #BlockParty500, along with over 71,000 others! We’re blocking Twitter’s 500 most lucrative advertisers until they permanently ban Alex Jones and Infowars. Find out how to join us via the link below! https://t.co/jqQ58kmhBT — Stephen Geigen-Miller (@Stephen_GM) August 16, 2018

All they have to do is send out an email to their tens of thousands of Communist members of MoveOn and they have enough people to terrify CEOs.

Leftist Krassenstein recently gave thousands of dollars to dirty cop Peter Strzok via his GoFundMe page. He tweeted:

Twitter is one of the only major social media platforms which has yet to ban @RealAlexJones and @infowars This is Despite CNN finding numerous posts in violation to Twitter’s TOS. WHY @Twitter? Why do you allow this hate to continue? PLEASE RETWEET to @TwitterSupport — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 11, 2018

This next tweet comes from an Amazon and Microsoft writer.

I’d also add that most of us do not want Twitter to continue allowing abuse, harassment and hate. Jones wants to dox the Sandy Hook parents who have suffered enough https://t.co/wneJJw80nQ and he’s encouraged violence against and lied about Robert Mueller https://t.co/BgWdSAUmdy — Jeff (@reifman) August 13, 2018

Newtown Action also demanded Jones be banned. When they get done with Jones, they will come for the rest of us. These people are Stalinists.