Leftists Continue to Lie Even After Husband’s Unassailable Response

The woman sitting behind Judge Kavanaugh at the hearing Tuesday, Zina Bash, was accused of flashing a white power sign on her arm, as we reported. It’s actually an ‘OK’ sign except she wasn’t making any sign, it’s simply how her hand was resting on her arm.

The Jewish Defense League agrees it was an ‘OK’ sign if anything.

The absurdity of the conspiracy theory escaped the leftist activist Amy Suskind, and the tens of thousands of idiots who spread her tweet around and so many others.

THE ACCUSED IS A JEWISH MEXICAN WHOSE GRANDPARENTS ARE HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS

The woman so accused is Mrs. Bash, wife of U.S. Attorney John Bash, and he didn’t take the idiocy well — rightfully sexplainedpained in a fiery three-tweet response.

In the first tweet, he called it “repulsive”.

“The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing.”

In the second, he tweeted that his wife is Mexican and Jewish and her grandparents are Holocaust survivors.

“Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would. that his wife Zina is Mexican and Jewish.”

Finally, and this is something we didn’t know, the loons tweeted about their baby daughter.

“Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.”

RESISTANCE HERO AMY SISKIND’S TWEET

Vile serial smear merchant and Resistance hero Amy Siskind was one of those who spread the fake news around with a tweet since deleted. By the time she deleted it, it had been shared from her page alone 15,000 times.

She tweeted: “What fresh hell is this!!!??? Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!! “.

SMEAR MERCHANT DELETES IT WITH A LIE

As if that isn’t bad enough, the little scum merchant with more than 300,000 followers lied about why she deleted the tweet. She claimed she deleted it because it was a “distraction” from the real concern which “is white nationalist policies of the Trump regime – and Kavanaugh’s positions.”

Then she added disingenuously, “I have no idea if this was a comfortable resting place for her hand or more.”

By the time she deleted it, at 7:40 p.m. or so, everyone had known for hours that it was a complete lie. She is one terrible person.

Folks, I am deleting my earlier tweet which has become way too much of a distraction. Kaivan has it right – the concern is the white nationalist policies of the Trump regime – and Kavanaugh’s positions. I have no idea if this was a comfortable resting place for her hand or more. https://t.co/qkglPE7K2x — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 5, 2018

A decent person would have told the truth and apologized.

Many of these idiots are leaving the accusation up. It’s amazing how crazy these people are. Vote Republican!