Leftists Exploiting Children Is All the Child Abuse Rage

Indoctrinating children and teaching them to hate people in authority that the adults disagree with is all the rage on the left. Using them to convey that message amounts to extremely selfish parenting

Children are innocent but not for long when they are taught to call themselves “Pussy Scouts” and dance and rap to vulgar songs about the President. Calling him a “sexist dick” and singing that Trump has an “agenda more fuked up than your fuked up hair” will teach them all the wrong things.

Teaching this kind of disrespect for any authority will teach them disrespect for all authority. It’s a simple principle these parents and leftist leaders do not get or don’t care to understand.

There are many other cases and you only have to look at leftist rallies to see the small children holding up vulgar signs and hateful signs.



Climate activist Greta Thunberg is used. As a 16-year-old with mental problems and Asberger’s, she is not an icon, she’s a tool.

Children are encouraged to play hookey for leftist causes and then praised back in the classroom. Teen Vogue teaches kids to hate America, especially on July 4th.

And who could ever forget David Hogg, leader of the hard-left youth movement? He rallied the high school and middle school teens at Parkland for all manner of far-left causes.

Democrats also love to use illegal immigrant children as props and pawns.

