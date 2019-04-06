Leftists Freak, Send Viral Tweets Over Fake, Discredited Trump Video

A year ago, Donald Trump said MS-13 and gangsters like them are “animals.” A discredited video clip went viral at the time and misled people into thinking the President was talking about all asylum seekers and illegal immigrants. The video was clipped so people didn’t know he was referring to the gangs.

This Mark Elliott tweeted the doctored video yesterday to his 23,000 followers as if it just happened and was meant for the asylum seekers coming across today.

Yashar Ali and even Snopes said it was false, which it is.

Go to 1:40 on this clip and hear what he said, and you should know that C-Span never took the deceptive video down:

LOOK WHO FELL FOR IT


Did they fall for it or did they just want to get the deceitful soundbite out? Are they just liars?

Dan Rather almost told the truth, but couldn’t quite do it. MS-13 are animals.

Conspiracy theorist Joy Reid doesn’t see it as a problem when she says it!

These people are either nitwits or liars.

Idiot after idiot:

