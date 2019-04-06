Leftists Freak, Send Viral Tweets Over Fake, Discredited Trump Video

A year ago, Donald Trump said MS-13 and gangsters like them are “animals.” A discredited video clip went viral at the time and misled people into thinking the President was talking about all asylum seekers and illegal immigrants. The video was clipped so people didn’t know he was referring to the gangs.

This Mark Elliott tweeted the doctored video yesterday to his 23,000 followers as if it just happened and was meant for the asylum seekers coming across today.

.@realDonaldTrump on people asking for asylum “These aren’t people. These are animals.” pic.twitter.com/pTKY08Obm2 — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 5, 2019

Yashar Ali and even Snopes said it was false, which it is.

Now that guests on cable news networks and a presidential candidate are referring to these remarks as new, think it’s important to point out they were made in May 2018, not yesterday. Also, as Snopes pointed out then, Trump was referring to MS-13 membershttps://t.co/LOeAdRd3wx https://t.co/rqPiaa8dks — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2019

Go to 1:40 on this clip and hear what he said, and you should know that C-Span never took the deceptive video down:

LOOK WHO FELL FOR IT

You do not refer to human beings as animals. You just don’t. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 6, 2019



Did they fall for it or did they just want to get the deceitful soundbite out? Are they just liars?

This is journalist, @TifaniRoberts comforting a small boy on the border. He was shot in the throat by Ortega’s thugs in Nicaragua. This little boy is seeking asylum in the United States. His name is William. Trump calls him “animal”. pic.twitter.com/avGe5mWctH — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 6, 2019

Racist language like this has led to violence throughout the world’s history. No human being is an animal. We have to be better than this.https://t.co/TQ0MhJFGtq — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 6, 2019

Dan Rather almost told the truth, but couldn’t quite do it. MS-13 are animals.

I am aware that comments of the President likening people to animals were made a while back in the context of gang members in the U S. I still believe the words are wrong and part of a larger and ongoing effort to create division over the complicated issue of immigration. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 6, 2019

Conspiracy theorist Joy Reid doesn’t see it as a problem when she says it!

MSNBC's Joy Reid is spreading the lie that Trump called asylum seekers "animals," when, in reality, he called MS-13 gang members "animals" ***ALSO*** In a September 15, 2007 blog post, Reid also called violent criminals "animals" Screenshot and link in next tweet on thread https://t.co/hhoJWomdUt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 6, 2019

These people are either nitwits or liars.

Donald Trump speaking Friday about asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border:

'These aren't people. These are animals.' https://t.co/soh9CLYLNp pic.twitter.com/FeWXvRifkB — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) April 6, 2019

Idiot after idiot:

Trump uses the words infest, breed, and invade to refer to immigrants. He calls asylum seekers animals. Nazis referred to Jews as “rats.” Hutu leaders in Rwanda called Tutsis “cockroaches.” Slaves were “stock.” Dehumanizing language paves the way for atrocities. https://t.co/R6ZQjc1fpj — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 5, 2019