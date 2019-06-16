Leftists Get a Hearing as They Try to Take Away Trump’s Liquor License

Five left-wingers are trying to take President Trump’s liquor license away and the liquor boards decided to give the [Stalinists] complainants a hearing.

“Washington’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board opened the door this week to hearing a challenge to President Donald Trump’s liquor license at his Washington hotel over claims that he doesn’t meet the city’s “good character” requirements.”

“The board on Wednesday issued an order denying the Trump International Hotel’s motion to dismiss a “protest” from a group consisting of an attorney, two former judges and a handful of religious leaders who assert that Trump is not of “good character” and therefore should not be able to sell alcoholic beverages in Washington.”

The group is citing a DC regulation that says a liquor license owner must be “of good character and generally fit for the responsibilities of licensure.” Trump, they say, remains an owner of the hotel, though he has handed over the day to day management to his sons while in office.”

The leftist attorney for the leftist group suing claims it’s a victory for the rule of law when it’s obvious harassment. The President hasn’t committed any crimes. What is their guideline to be? Lying, perhaps? They call him a liar every time he generalizes or they disagree. Or is it the accusation by a prostitute from over a decade ago?

“Joshua Levy, an attorney who is representing the group challenging the license renewal, told CNN on Friday that the board’s order is “a solid victory for the rule of law.”

“Despite Trump’s efforts to silence the public and hold himself above the law, the board correctly denied his motion to dismiss and found that the public can ‘protest’ the owner’s character on renewal of their liquor license,” Levy said.”

The only people holding themselves above the law are the lawless Democrats — just look at the open borders. These people are Stalinists, trying to destroy the President’s business because they hate him.

You can read the full complaint here, on this link.