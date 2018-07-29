Leftists Look to Rename the City of Austin as the Cultural Revolution Marches On

The Marxist/Stalinist cultural revolution marches on with its weaponized political correctness narrative. In addition to tearing down statues, destroying our history, and lauding leftist values, the leftists are renaming places and things.

The latest gambit will require a referendum. It is aimed at renaming any place in Texas that has a name in any way tied to slavery [and Texas’s proud history]. That includes renaming the city of Austin. The leftists don’t care about slavery. Slavery is merely the vehicle to make it happen.

THE LEFTIST EQUITY OFFICE

According to Philip Jankowski in the Austin American-Statesman, the city’s equity office recommended renaming several slavery-connected locales under its jurisdiction, including the city itself, named after Stephen F. Austin. He wrote:

[Austin] also opposed an attempt by Mexico to ban slavery in the province of Tejas and said if slaves were freed, they would turn into “vagabonds, a nuisance and a menace.”

For that reason, the city of Austin’s Equity Office suggested renaming the city in a report about existing Confederate monuments that was published this week.

Stephen F. Austin was known as ‘The Father of Texas’. He has to disappear as the leftists turn the state blue or try to.

The Equity Office states:

“It is essential to acknowledge that societal values are fluid, and they can be and are different today compared to when our city made decisions to name and/or place these Confederate symbols in our community.

“It is also important to acknowledge that nearly all monuments to the Confederacy and its leaders were erected without a true democratic process. People of color often had no voice and no opportunity to raise concerns about the city’s decision to honor Confederate leaders.”

This is nothing more than a dismantling of the Texas heritage. They want the values to be Socialist and Communist.

Forget all that Stephen Austin did in the founding of Texas.

The people won’t object because they haven’t been educated in what he did do to make Texas a great state.

The ill-educated youth in Austin relish the change. We can only guess what leftist hero it will be named after.

If the leftists don’t agree with or don’t like the monuments, they are coming down too. History is their real target. The confederate plaque inside the Texas Capitol is on the hit list.

Gov. Abbott isn’t supportive and told the Austin Statesman, “We must remember that our history isn’t perfect. If we do not learn from our history, we are doomed to repeat it.”

The leftists want history obliterated so they can put in their own version. This is Stalinist. It is how Joseph Stalin and Mao operated.