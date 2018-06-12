Leftists, Media Infuriated Over Trump-NoKo Peace Deal

“Anyone can make war, but only the courageous can make peace” ~ President Trump

President Trump told Sean Hannity today that he “got along with Kim Jong-un right from the beginning”. It will be a long road but, as Trump said, “past policies of silence didn’t work”.

Thirty one years ago today, President Ronald Reagan told Mikhail Gorbachev, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” This is another potentially wonderful day.

“The past does not have to define the future. Yesterday’s conflict does not have to be tomorrow’s war. Adversaries can become friends. We can honor the sacrifice of our forefathers by replacing the horrors of battle with the blessings of peace and that is what we have done.”

KIM JONG-UN SAYS HE WANTS PEACE AND SECURITY

Kim Jong-un said, “Today we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are about to sign a historic document. The world will see a historic change. I would like to thank President Trump for making this meeting happen”.

When Kim Jong-un invited Dennis Rodman to North Korea six years ago, Kim said he was trying to reset relations then but Barack Obama wouldn’t give him the time of day. Is the world watching?

How about Canada? The President has redone the trade deal with South Korea which will be a template for future trade deals around the world. Tie all this together, fairness, trade parity, community of nations, and global peace and global prosperity.

The deal includes full denuclearization “virtually immediately” as the President described it; the recovering of remains of POW/MIA; a building towards a stable and peaceful regime on the peninsula; establishment of new relations. The President will suspend military exercises on the Korean Peninsula. These are largely functionary saber-rattling exercises and can be reinstituted at any time. Current sanctions will remain but no new ones will be added at this time.

This is the beginning of what will be a long road, as the President has said, since North Korea has nuclear sites all over the country.

“There is this last provision about the return of remains of U.S. soldiers…And his reference to Otto Warmbier, his death not being in vain…I really was very proud to be an American when I heard that.”

“We are prepared to start a new history, we are ready to write a new chapter between our nations,” the President said.

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME CONTINUES

The left is infuriated and lashing out today. They think this initial agreement is nothing and “the madman” Trump gave up too much. One pundit said they get along because they are both madmen.

CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted at Kim Jong Un, “Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?” He’s a rude and idiotic reporter.

The left is willing to trash anything and everything the President does. Even peace won’t relieve their hatred of the President.

Watch:

New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali tweeted: “Trump just congratulated himself & everyone in the room for handing Kim Jong Un everything he wanted on a silver platter. Like giving candy to a dictatorial baby. This will be a model for all other world leaders on how to play Trump and the U.S. Sad. Depressing. # TrumpKimSummit“ Ben White, economic writer for Politico, tweeted: “What IS new is that Kim got a huge platform with the leader of the free world and evidently a promise of no more joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises. In return for… at this point nothing. #TrumpKimSummit“. Columnist Dean Odeidallah claimed, “After what Kim Jong-un just did Trump, I hope Trump at least got $130,000 in hush money # TrumpKimSummit“ Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin says Kim gave up nothing. The truth is the President gave him nothing and Jong-un said denuclearization will start immediately. THE TWITTER LOONS The following is only a small sample of what’s going on in the world of social media and in the misnamed mainstream media.

Two mentally unstable pathological liars have signed a joint statement that neither of them has any intention of honoring. Take note of the political reporters who are praising this bullshit, and never listen to them again. #TrumpKimSummit — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 12, 2018

I miss Obama. I really do. Especially after listening to this painful, embarassing and terrifying Trump presser. #TrumpKimSummit — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 12, 2018

Bryce Tache is a member of the Resistance and tweeted he doesn’t believe any of this and claims he is a “madman”, “the world is in grave danger.”

Every day this madman remains in power, the world is in grave danger. (I’m not talking about Kim.)#TrumpKimSummit — Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) June 12, 2018