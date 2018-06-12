Leftists, Media Infuriated Over Trump-NoKo Peace Deal

“Anyone can make war, but only the courageous can make peace” ~ President Trump
President Trump told Sean Hannity today that he “got along with Kim Jong-un right from the beginning”. It will be a long road but, as Trump said, “past policies of silence didn’t work”.
Thirty one years ago today, President Ronald Reagan told Mikhail Gorbachev, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” This is another potentially wonderful day.
“The past does not have to define the future. Yesterday’s conflict does not have to be tomorrow’s war. Adversaries can become friends. We can honor the sacrifice of our forefathers by replacing the horrors of battle with the blessings of peace and that is what we have done.”
KIM JONG-UN SAYS HE WANTS PEACE AND SECURITY
Kim Jong-un said, “Today we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are about to sign a historic document. The world will see a historic change. I would like to thank President Trump for making this meeting happen”.
When Kim Jong-un invited Dennis Rodman to North Korea six years ago, Kim said he was trying to reset relations then but Barack Obama wouldn’t give him the time of day. Is the world watching?
How about Canada? The President has redone the trade deal with South Korea which will be a template for future trade deals around the world. Tie all this together, fairness, trade parity, community of nations, and global peace and global prosperity.
The deal includes full denuclearization “virtually immediately” as the President described it; the recovering of remains of POW/MIA; a building towards a stable and peaceful regime on the peninsula; establishment of new relations. The President will suspend military exercises on the Korean Peninsula. These are largely functionary saber-rattling exercises and can be reinstituted at any time. Current sanctions will remain but no new ones will be added at this time.
This is the beginning of what will be a long road, as the President has said, since North Korea has nuclear sites all over the country.
“There is this last provision about the return of remains of U.S. soldiers…And his reference to Otto Warmbier, his death not being in vain…I really was very proud to be an American when I heard that.”
“We are prepared to start a new history, we are ready to write a new chapter between our nations,” the President said.
TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME CONTINUES
The left is infuriated and lashing out today. They think this initial agreement is nothing and “the madman” Trump gave up too much. One pundit said they get along because they are both madmen.
CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted at Kim Jong Un, “Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?” He’s a rude and idiotic reporter.
The left is willing to trash anything and everything the President does. Even peace won’t relieve their hatred of the President.
New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali tweeted: “Trump just congratulated himself & everyone in the room for handing Kim Jong Un everything he wanted on a silver platter. Like giving candy to a dictatorial baby. This will be a model for all other world leaders on how to play Trump and the U.S. Sad. Depressing.
#TrumpKimSummit“
Ben White, economic writer for Politico, tweeted: “What IS new is that Kim got a huge platform with the leader of the free world and evidently a promise of no more joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises. In return for… at this point nothing. #TrumpKimSummit“.
Columnist Dean Odeidallah claimed, “After what Kim Jong-un just did Trump, I hope Trump at least got $130,000 in hush money
#TrumpKimSummit“
Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin says Kim gave up nothing.
The truth is the President gave him nothing and Jong-un said denuclearization will start immediately.
The following is only a small sample of what's going on in the world of social media and in the misnamed mainstream media.
The pathetic Lunatic Left can never stop wrecking
I guess most people have the assumption when leaders have the meeting this is the end-game. In those cases all the work is done by career bureaucrats and the Presidents are mostly figureheads. They may set goals but generally come in at the end for the formalities. In those cases the leaders do not meet for discussions. So, the expectation, and parroted by the media is all should be accomplished before such a summit. Maybe this is why there have been so many failures in the past. Trump’s method is unprecedented. It is easy to see how this is much more effective. In the case of Trump he begins by laying the groundwork and expectations from the start. Previous Presidents begin with discussions with career personnel and what “They” believe can be accomplished.
One can look at history and see diplomacy, as has been practiced, has accomplished very little. In fact, as time has progressed it became less and less worthwhile and caused even more problems. Different actions are required at different times. It began with a very strong response to firing off missiles and the detonations of nuclear devices. I don’t recall any dissension with those tactics. Then came the time for talks of a summit. There was some equivocation by North Korea’s Kim until such time that Trump said the meeting was cancelled. The response by Kim was unexpected. Within the same day he pleaded to continue with the original meeting. Because of that, by itself, required the different approach. The harsh rhetoric of the past at this time would have been a disaster. The current soft, respectful approach is, essentially, a reward for that quick turnaround. What this has accomplished is “trust” by Kim. He has some indication he will be respected as a leader. Trump may have been forced to go further than he intended after both Bolton and Pence brought up Lybia. Many have suggested this was an indication the US would take him out. So the gestures may have had to overcompensate for those declarations.
Trump rightly said the situation has been ignored for far too long. No matter what the critics say there aren’t too many choices that are left. People like Lindsey Graham would seem to prefer a full-scale war. In the press conference Trump highlighted that any conflict, as would happen in trying to remove him, there could easily be 20 to 30 million killed. It would be insane for anyone to prefer that. If there is little chance of his removal then the only alternative left is to deal with him. If we “want” an outcome we have to make it acceptable for Kim to “want” the same things, and that doesn’t come with belligerence. Look what it took for Emperor Hirohito to relinquish, and that was an island all to its own.
With Russia and China on North Korea’s doorstep any sanctions will, over time, be less effective. There are already breaks in that policy. These techniques do not work in the long term and require nations to agree and maintain. It’s not a sustainable policy to effect change, except when a blockade is an option.
I did watch the coverage on a couple channels. The Channel News Asia didn’t seem too bad at first, except for one British, Simon Marks, who is based in Washington from what I gather. It seemed like he was “lobbying” the others to be more antagonistic. He did accomplish his goal because by the time it was all over the entire panel sounded like CNN Asia. I lost track of all the complaints Simon kept spewing. There’s something about journalists that make them incapable of listening fully. The vast majority of what he complained about Trump DID cover in the press conference, “if” he was paying attention. It goes back to the assumption the “letter of intent” was the final product. That was the basis for many questions as to what are the specifics. It was answered by Trump saying the team will start work next week.
What Acosta did at the signing was a Huge insult especially in that part of the world. I suppose he doesn’t get out much. There is a certain decorum in that culture which he violated, and could have had serious repercussions. It’s a culture that is demanding in that respect, whereas in Western culture it is accepted.
I also watched Sky News and from the start they were indignant. They were vile and vicious. They make good competitors to CNN.
One last thing that was condemned was the War Games put on hold. For some reason that really upset many of the panelists. But that’s a once a year event and since the last one was recent it will be nearly a year before the next scheduled one. This means there is nearly a year to see if and what progress is being made. It’s not like we can’t restart them again but it has been a complaint of North Korea every year. These may all be considered “concessions” by the media but Kim is NOT the only player on the field. All of this good-will by Trump puts Russia and China on the hot seat, which none of these have bothered to consider. They will bear some of the responsibility if Kim begins to retreat on his commitments, signed, as opposed to Iran. How will the entire media try to spin this if it’s successful. They would continue to make themselves illegitimate.
If there were ever a TRACE of doubt, that trace is now fully removed.
The American MSM, MANIACAL MSM, the Left is fully, 100% INVESTED in HATE.
The hatred SO powerful, SO overwhelming, there is nothing AT ALL more important than proliferating that hate.
THESE are the people who claim to “care” so much about people… absolute horse hockey.
The Left, MSM, Democrats have but ONE overarching goal and nobody, nothing will stand in the way of achieving that goal:
The complete transformation of American into an unopposed, single party Marxist style of government.
I speak to this goal repeatedly because to understand EVERYTHING the left does, their every thought and deed, BAR NONE, is wholly and completely directed toward that one, primary goal.
“By any means” “the end justifies the means” Just as race baiters must have racial unrest and discord to remain relevant and feed their pockets, so does the Left have an insatiable thirst for civil unrest and hate.
Obama imported hundreds of thousands of DACA kids. When he was warned they were infected with dozens of deadly diseases which would infect American children, he expedited the disbursement of them.
Importing hundreds of thousands of potential, unvetted Islamic Refugees posed a direct threat to our nation. That too was unimportant for all collateral damage is acceptable.
There is NOTHING more important than achieving that primary goal. Their every thought and deed is laser like directed to that primary goal. You can not name a single initiative not solely so directed.
And much like Radical Islam, you can not debate with them. They will not negotiate nor compromise their blind, cult like obsession is all consuming..
And like Radical Islam, there can be but one and only one remedy: They MUST be defeated at every turn, at ever level.