Lesbian cafe charging 18% man tax goes out of business

A blatantly bigotted lesbian-owned, vegan cafe in Melbourne, Australia charged an 18% “man tax.” The ‘Handsome Her’ cafe folded after less than two years in business.

The restaurant made headlines in 2017 when it announced rules giving preferred seating to its female customers and charging an 18% premium for men to “protest the gender pay gap.”

Men and women didn’t like it and they were pilloried by everyone. Their bigotry was based on an illogical gender penalty.

The owner hasn’t learned a thing from the experience. The ideologue who owns the place, Alex O’Brien, a feminist activist, said the backlash that her “man tax” caused underscores why lesbians must “dismantle the patriarchy.”

She claims they were making enough money and there were plenty of customers. O’Brien says she just doesn’t want to own a cafe any longer.

Enjoy the reviews of Handsome Her, a Melbourne “vegan feminist cafe” that charges men 18% more for being born that way, promoting overt discrimination, humiliating people and making this a much worse world.

P.S. The cafe just closed downhttps://t.co/cYsay6Pv0q — Paula Schmitt (@schmittpaula) April 24, 2019

The soon-to-be former owner really seems to resent men and appears to live with paranoid rage over men.

She says she didn’t close down over “Male tears or misogynistic vitriol from men’s rights activists. We’re lesbians, we’re quite used witnessing the fragility of the male ego which literally cannot compute the idea of a woman who is not interested in them. These abusive comments have been mostly amusing, only reinforced our views about how toxic sexism is, and great motivation for us to keep up the good work.”

Wow, some serious hate there.

We don’t know if she’s telling the truth and we don’t care. But good riddance.