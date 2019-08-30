Let’s Get This 8-Letter Word Out When We Talk About Joe

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume finally said the word — senility — in referencing Joe Biden’s “gaffes” of late.

Hume tweeted that Biden has always been known for gaffes. However, as Hume points out, things feel “different” this time around – ‘Uncle Joe’ is clearly now more like ‘Great-Grandpa Joe.’

Biden has always made gaffes by the bushel, but some his recent ones suggest the kind of memory loss associated with senility. E.G: This one, plus forgetting remembering he was not vp when meeting Parkland students, twice confusing Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/WpXDd0XVQL — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 24, 2019

It has become apparent something is very wrong, far beyond his penchant for saying stupid things. He couldn’t recall Barack Obama’s name the other day. This week, he said he wants to close all the detention centers — we don’t need them. That’s they type of thing we usually hear from Alexandria O’Crazio, but it’s not Joe.

He doesn’t have answers and often doesn’t know where he is.

Hume was specifically pointing out his recent flub in which he didn’t know what state he is in.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it,” the former vice president said — while bloviating in the state of New Hampshire.

He has gaffes in every speech and he is blissfully unaware of his surroundings. Everyone slips, but not like this. His problem is extreme.

This week, Biden told a moving but fake war story. While he has lied, seemingly pathologically for years, he can’t cover up his lies anymore. His excuse for the fake war story was the “essence” was correct. He also didn’t seem to know he got it wrong although he got every fact wrong.

Mark Steyn called it out in a very funny take, emphasizing all the fantastical stories he has told. He usually puts himself in every dramatic story and they are all lies. He’d give Brian Williams a run for his money. Definitely read this article about six of his fake tales with him playing the hero.

“It was 20 minutes before dawn on D-Day and this 9-star general says to me, ‘Mr. President, it’s too dangerous for you to go in there…'”@MarkSteynOnline mocks @JoeBiden on @TuckerCarlson after Biden was called out for false war story on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/KPBhKYMy66 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 30, 2019

It won’t be funny if he’s president, however.