Lib Reporter Says “Irony from NYT’s WH Coward” Is “Glaring and Massive”

Glenn Greenwald is a man of the left but he saw the irony in the New York Times article by the White House coward. He stated the obvious and “glaring” truth.
The investigative reporter wrote on Twitter: “The irony in the op-ed from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being “anti-democratic” while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency”.
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2018
He added that “Many of the complaints from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward – not all, but many – are ideological: that Trump deviates from GOP orthodoxy, an ideology he didn’t campaign on & that voters didn’t ratify. Trump may be a threat but so is this covert coup to impose these policies”
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2018
Greenwald is exactly right, and look at who is really trying to influence the election. These people aren’t Russians.
The coward who refuses to be named is also a proven liar. S/he said that s/he wants to see Trump succeed but then completely trashes him — anonymously — two months before the mid-terms. This person must realize it will sway the election against the President.
THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS
The President has responded on Twitter. One tweet asks, “TREASON?”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
He also wants to know if the person even exists.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
SARAH SANDERS FINDS ALL THE RIGHT ADJECTIVES
Sarah Sanders went ballistic on Twitter over the WH coward [who wanted to remain anonymous, according to the NY Times, because the person’s “job would be jeopardized by its disclosure.”]
Sanders leveled the person on Twitter. She uses words like, “gutless, pathetic, reckless, selfish”. That says it all. [The hatred is out of control.]
“The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support the duly elected President of the United States,” Sanders wrote in a statement. “He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”
Absolutely. Resign!
This person is a sneaky weasel whether s/he believes what s/he said or not. The President really has to root this person out.
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 5, 2018
Does this person really exists, is the question, or is this just a ploy to create confusion. I say ignore, and just keep moving forward with the agenda of freedom and staying ahead of the ‘Swamp’.
I don’t think the “Senior Administration Official” actually exists.
Here’s my take on it:
Either way, the op-ed is BS.
Either it’s just another big stick thrown from the porch of the white house for the media and Leftists dogs to chase after, and Trump and team are wagging the dog here…again. “Keep an eye on the meaningless shining object over here”…
Or it it could all be a complete fabrication considering the source of the publication. The Slimes and WaPo take turns writing hit pieces to keep the mouth frothing TDS sufferers fed of the BS they desire every day, and keep the Trumpsters constantly on defense. If it is, it’s all designed to undermine the White House by creating Caesar level paranoia.
Think about it. There is no way a “patriot” so concerned that “he” remain under the radar in order to save the nation and world from Trump, would risk the entire “internal resistance” operation for an op-ed, which on the surface pretends to reassure the nation that there are “adults” keeping the child Trump in his playpen. You can see that many Trump supporters aren’t buying it and if you read the reader comments in the thick TDS psycho bubble at the NYT, even the deranged Left are mad at this “person” for not going the full Monty. NYT readers, I believe, would rejoice at the news that someone like this assassinated the President from inside the White House…they are THAT hateful and insane.
This is intentionally timed to try to underpin Woodward’s book of libel. The news media has Woodward’s back and he is the reason CNN wouldn’t back down after Lanny Davis said the Cohen stories aren’t true. Woodward had put his name on that Fake News as well.
This is “circle the wagons” stuff. “Collusion” within the media we see nearly every day. Expect this to intensify the next couple months. The media, if they can’t get on- the-bubble supporters to just dump Trump, is trying to make the noise and aggravation so loud that any squishy Trump supporters just give in to make it go away.
It seems so many people are buying the premise that there is this individual and the “internal resistance” is true. You can see even FOX News is buying in to it and the TDS fake conservatives like A.B. Stoddard are working to bring the narrative full circle.
“Critical Thinking” says this is just more BS from the Get Trump Leftists. Leftist media are laughing at all the fools running with this, as if it’s true.