Lib Reporter Says “Irony from NYT’s WH Coward” Is “Glaring and Massive”

Glenn Greenwald is a man of the left but he saw the irony in the New York Times article by the White House coward. He stated the obvious and “glaring” truth.

The investigative reporter wrote on Twitter: “The irony in the op-ed from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being “anti-democratic” while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency”.

The irony in the op-ed from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being “anti-democratic” while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2018

He added that “Many of the complaints from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward – not all, but many – are ideological: that Trump deviates from GOP orthodoxy, an ideology he didn’t campaign on & that voters didn’t ratify. Trump may be a threat but so is this covert coup to impose these policies”

Many of the complaints from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward – not all, but many – are ideological: that Trump deviates from GOP orthodoxy, an ideology he didn’t campaign on & that voters didn’t ratify. Trump may be a threat but so is this covert coup to impose these policies. pic.twitter.com/4Qf54JJHN9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2018

Greenwald is exactly right, and look at who is really trying to influence the election. These people aren’t Russians.

The coward who refuses to be named is also a proven liar. S/he said that s/he wants to see Trump succeed but then completely trashes him — anonymously — two months before the mid-terms. This person must realize it will sway the election against the President.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

The President has responded on Twitter. One tweet asks, “TREASON?”

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

He also wants to know if the person even exists.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

SARAH SANDERS FINDS ALL THE RIGHT ADJECTIVES

Sarah Sanders went ballistic on Twitter over the WH coward [who wanted to remain anonymous, according to the NY Times, because the person’s “job would be jeopardized by its disclosure.”]

Sanders leveled the person on Twitter. She uses words like, “gutless, pathetic, reckless, selfish”. That says it all. [The hatred is out of control.]

“The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support the duly elected President of the United States,” Sanders wrote in a statement. “He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”

Absolutely. Resign!

This person is a sneaky weasel whether s/he believes what s/he said or not. The President really has to root this person out.