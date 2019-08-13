Liberal Ivanka Takes a Lead on Gun Control, Dems Wants Buybacks

Reportedly, the President’s liberal daughter Ivanka is taking the lead on gun control proposals. She has been calling members of Congress allegedly to get updates on gun control proposals.

Following the mass shootings, Ivanka Trump posted a note on her Instagram story calling on Congress to “enact Red Flag laws/Extreme Risk Protection Orders in every state, increase resources dedicated to mental health support nationwide and close background check loopholes.”

“You can strongly support and defend the 2nd Amendment while calling for these common sense, and long-overdue reforms,” she concluded.

She later reiterated that call to action on Twitter.

If Red Flag laws mean giving up due process, it must be a BIG ‘NO’!

As for loopholes, that wouldn’t have stopped one mass shooting. Red Flag laws probably won’t either because families don’t turn in their mentally ill relatives. We aren’t opposed if they include due process and keep the gun owners’ guns for return if they win their cases.

DEMOCRATS WANT AUSTRALIAN-STYLE BUYBACKS

If Democrats do what they want, they will have a revolution on their hands.

Most of the Democrat candidates want some version of an Australian-style buyback program. They want to reduce the estimated 400 million guns owned by civilians in America.

After they reduce them, they will want to eliminate them.

In the wake of the deadly El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, some in the crowded Democratic field have released plans — or voiced support — for allowing gun owners to turn over their weapons to the government and get money in return, Fox News reports.

In a recent television interview, former Vice President Joe Biden called for a “national buyback program” to get firearms “off the street.” Asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper to respond to criticism he would be taking away people’s guns, Biden responded, “Bingo! You’re right, if you have an assault weapon.”

They define every popular gun as an “assault weapon.” It’s a lie and they know it.

Hard-leftists Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock support a buyback program.

The federal government must ban assault weapons and implement a buyback program to get assault weapons off the streets. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 5, 2019

Assault weapons don’t belong in our communities. Period. As president, I’ll ban these military-style weapons and institute a buyback program that gets as many as possible off our streets. https://t.co/25ie9qBiSC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 10, 2019

Our new Plan to Disarm Hate: ✔️Prioritizes the threat of white nationalist terrorism ✔️Funds programs to prevent extremism ✔️Bans assault weapons & high-capacity magazines ✔️Creates a buyback program ✔️Requires a federal license to buy & own gunshttps://t.co/2aOLJqrmh7 pic.twitter.com/lHfXH82yH5 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 9, 2019

Interesting: @BetoORourke tells @jonfavs he’s open to an Australia-style mandatory buyback program for guns. That makes him the most prominent Democratic presidential candidate favoring that idea. pic.twitter.com/Rb0xsSPlav — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 6, 2019

“Make no mistake, @KamalaHarris wants to disarm law-abiding Americans like you, just as she worked to disarm law-abiding Californians. Do you want California’s gun laws to become the national laws of the land?” –@DLoesch Defend Your Freedom At https://t.co/L9FDreg7vm #SOTU pic.twitter.com/9HRXAbk1n8 — NRATV (@NRATV) February 6, 2019

Remember this impending action by China’s socialists when America’s socialists tell you to disarm. https://t.co/qFqzJopi24 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 13, 2019