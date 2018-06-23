Liberalism is a Mental Disorder – the Solution Has Been Found

By Greg Holt

(The Olive) Yes folks, the solution for the incurable disease known as liberalism has been found. It has actually been right under our noses the entire time. California.

You read that right. California is the solution to the liberal problem.

First, however, we need to make a few simple changes:

California will immediately be renamed Libfornia. Libfornia will immediately become a U.S. territory. No voting rights that way you see. The former state of California’s Senators and Representatives will be removed from Washington and sent home. All liberals will be rounded up and sent to Libfornia effective immediately. What liberal would want to miss the opportunity to live in the land of their own making? All illegal border crossers will henceforth be sent to Libfornia, after all, liberals want open borders. MS-13 gang members that are caught crossing the border or are in police custody will be sent to Libfornia – liberals seem to think that their daughters should date MS-13 members rather then Republicans and think that MS-13 members are only misguided so they will be Libfornia’s problem from now on. As liberals hate America, America will not be responsible for Libfornia’s problems. Libfornia’s new capitol will be poop central , San Francisco. After all, what liberal could resist the city destroyed by their own stupidity. Covered in human feces, dirty drug needles, and a huge homeless population – all brought on by liberal Democrat policies.

Analysis:

Libfornia will likely become the Mecca of political correctness and the world bastion of liberal thought. It is also anticipated that medical care will be free for everyone, and a college education will cost zero. Residents of Libfornia will almost assuredly be able to apply for and receive a Universal Basic Income in the very near future.

The fallout from these decisions will be swift and sure. Libfornia will very likely collapse in the near future. Free college, free medical care, and free money – who will pay for this, where does the money come from? Maybe Google, Facebook, and Elon Musk will chip in. Rational thought is not part of the liberal platform.

Conclusion:

After Libfornia implodes completely – the U.S. can reenter the territory taking control, and reestablish the sane rule of law. Maybe a few liberals will even abandon liberalism…

Since 2013, Christian news magazine The Olive Branch Report has featured the insightful writing and reporting of Greg Holt. His writing has been featured on American Prophet, American Clarion, Eagle Rising, Capitol Hill Outsider, Sons of Liberty Media, Rev. Austin Miles, and others. Greg is also the Publisher and Editor of Inspirational Christian Blogs.

