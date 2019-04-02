Liberty U protest after school president said his granddaughter will be raised a girl

The College Fix reports that activists rallied on the campus of Liberty University to protest the President Jerry Falwell Jr. saying his granddaughter won’t have a choice, she will be raised as a girl.

Transgenders want you to believe saying that is transphobia.

Falwell made his comments during a televised event for the Conservative Political Action Conference this year, The Lynchburg News & Advance reports. “She’s our granddaughter, and we’re raising her as a girl. We’re not letting her have a choice. God makes the choice of what the babies are going to be and God decided she would be a girl,” he said of the newest member of his family.

Falwell also remarked of his granddaughter that “she’s got a little baby doll right under her arm every second,” claiming that there would be “no need to make a concerted effort to raise their granddaughter as a girl,” according to The News & Advance.

Isaac Zralii, a transgender man and Liberty graduate who now runs transgender programs for the Lynchburg Diversity Center, said the comments are transphobic and transphobia marginalizes those who fall outside of the traditional male female gender binary and opens them up to abuse or even violence.

“The biggest takeaway is that for transgender students, with those kinds of comments you don’t feel accepted, you don’t feel loved, you don’t feel protected,” Zralii said.

The transgenders are protesting since they say they want to change the thinking of students on the conservative campus.

Don’t let these transgenders gaslight you, this is literally nuts! And Jerry Falwell Jr. isn’t transphobic, he’s normal.