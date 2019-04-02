Liberty U protest after school president said his granddaughter will be raised a girl

The College Fix reports that activists rallied on the campus of Liberty University to protest the President Jerry Falwell Jr. saying his granddaughter won’t have a choice, she will be raised as a girl.
Transgenders want you to believe saying that is transphobia.
Falwell made his comments during a televised event for the Conservative Political Action Conference this year, The Lynchburg News & Advance reports. “She’s our granddaughter, and we’re raising her as a girl. We’re not letting her have a choice. God makes the choice of what the babies are going to be and God decided she would be a girl,” he said of the newest member of his family.
Falwell also remarked of his granddaughter that “she’s got a little baby doll right under her arm every second,” claiming that there would be “no need to make a concerted effort to raise their granddaughter as a girl,” according to The News & Advance.
Isaac Zralii, a transgender man and Liberty graduate who now runs transgender programs for the Lynchburg Diversity Center, said the comments are transphobic and transphobia marginalizes those who fall outside of the traditional male female gender binary and opens them up to abuse or even violence.
“The biggest takeaway is that for transgender students, with those kinds of comments you don’t feel accepted, you don’t feel loved, you don’t feel protected,” Zralii said.
The transgenders are protesting since they say they want to change the thinking of students on the conservative campus.
Don’t let these transgenders gaslight you, this is literally nuts! And Jerry Falwell Jr. isn’t transphobic, he’s normal.
This is that creeping social justice cultish mindset trying their utmost to get into the pliable mentality of the public.
The Leftist Socialist Democrats do it, the Islamic jihad of Muslim Brotherhood and C.A.I.R. does it, the militant Gay rights community does it.
We can see how they successfully over the years continue to shape the way society (our free society) views them, takes up for them and changes the way each are perceived.
The gay lobby managed to change how marriage(almost 4,000 years of a man and woman tradition wiped away) and they used the Supreme court to do it.
These groups will continue to be the squeaky wheel that gets the grease, and so they shall decide how society is managed.
Why?
This is due to the entire Christian community in the west but primarily in America, since the 1950’s, abdicating their responsibility to be the light illuminating the darkness of evil and sin.
Christian churches did not effectively push back against what the Madilyn O’Hare Murray type Atheists were spinning.
They were mostly silent as America turned Godless.
The way they should have responded is through the same grass roots activism politically.
Not cower in fear when attacked as Bible thumpers or worse.
Christians MUST be the light !
Christians MUST be the salt !
Society expects there to be a different option to the evil all around us.
It was Christians and Christianity, not necessarily churches, but individual Christians that have always made a difference in our country with Godly advice or a righteous alternative to the filth that plods along incessantly disguised as enlightened thinking.
Watch as pedophilia, beastiality, and other vile aberrant behavior is normalized and rationalized in the coming months and years, certainly in our lifetimes.
Beastility is practiced routinely in Muslim majority countries.
Twenty years ago no one ever thought that the gay rights agenda could change the marriage definition. The same for gender confusion, as 20 years ago not one person thought to confuse a child about their gender, now the normal is skewered over being normal.
Falwell and all Christians need to hold the line as ambassadors for Christ without judging, with Love stand for righteousness.