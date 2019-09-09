Lieawatha “Rocking” to Aretha by Mixing Martial Arts Moves w/Tribal Dance?

Concluding her first campaign event in Minnesota, Aretha Franklin’s iconic classic “Respect” started playing over the loudspeaker. And you will not be surprised to learn that Warren has very little rhythm. Don’t miss Andrew Yang crowd surfing at the end.

Instead of “I’m gonna get me a beer,” Warren should have said, “I’m gonna get me some dancing lessons.”

African Americans watching this might say, “Forget the reparations Lizzy, just don’t dance to any more Aretha Franklin music, and we’ll call it even.”

If President Trump was videoed doing anything close to this, the late-night faux comedians would plaster the airwaves with it for a week.

This is painful:

Seinfeld’s Elaine could sue for plagiarism.

Warren does much better with her native dance as a fake Indian.

via GIPHY

Not to be outdone is President Yang crowd surfing. Could the Democrats be any less serious? It’s pain-inducing watching middle-aged and seniors trying to act young for votes.