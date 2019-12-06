Lies from the Creeping State & George Washington’s Powdered Hair

The Democrats want to impeach the President for a phone call to a foreign power. The Democrats say it was an abuse of power.

JUST THE FACTS MA’AM

The only actual fact witness they had to testify to this abuse was Gordon Sondland who admitted he “presumed” all his quid pro quo conclusions. Sondland added that in a call, the President said, “definitely no quid pro quo,” and he wanted “nothing” from the Ukrainian President.

The other fact witness was the Ukraine President who said over and over there was no quid pro quo.

In order to make impeachment happen, there are a lot of lies and obfuscations from the Creeping State portrayed as facts.

The non-fact witnesses who appeared at the Intelligence Committee to give testimony don’t like the President, they are angry with him, and they don’t like his foreign policy. They are used to setting foreign policy and found his interloping unacceptable.

We must add here that setting foreign policy is solely the jurisdiction of the President.

The witnesses at the Judiciary Committee hearing, during which chair Jerrold Nadler struggled to stay awake, included three law professors who hate Trump and are on the record as saying since the day he was sworn in that they want him impeached. These people said again on Wednesday that he must be impeached.

THREE PROFESSORS SAY IT AND IT MUST BE SO

The Democrat case is made up of three law professors who said it and it must be so. Right? One professor — Jonathan Turley — stuck to the Constitution and the Democrats ignored him and so did the media.

All these people, along with the Democrat politicians, stated their opinion on the matter of impeaching Trump. They said it over and over. And now they say it is a fact because they said it so many times.

Hitler’s PR guy, Joseph Goebbels said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.”

We will see what those consequences are at some point. As Professor Turley said, it will make it difficult for future presidents to govern. It will take tremendous power from the presidency until Democrats change the rules again, that is.

“UNCONTESTED” EXCEPT MILLIONS CONTEST THEM

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, and other Democrats and the media claim the facts are “uncontested.” They are totally contested. That is some whopper. Everyone knows their opinion is not fact.

But don’t worry all the Democrats don’t take any joy in this impeachment. They are all “heartbroken” and “prayerful.”

‘Catholic’ Nancy, who let Barack Obama sue The Little Sisters of the Poor for not wanting to sell abortion pills as part of their medical plan, and who fully supports abortion to the moment of birth and perhaps after, prays for the President every day.

She even went bonkers yesterday when reporter James Rosen, a former Fox News reporter now with Sinclair Broadcasting, asked if she hated the President. She became unhinged and was horrified at the question. How dare anyone think such a thing when she is so “Catholic” and has been taught only to love.

Her base eats it right up for some reason. Take Time opinion writer and Fox News contributor, the jolly Chris Hale. She reminds him of Jesus.

Nancy Is Jesus

“I say this with total sincerity: Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus. She’s an enduring witness to truth, to justice, to mercy, and to compassion. The President and his Christian supporters could learn something from her!” — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 5, 2019

According to Mr. Hale, who has a blue checkmark, the President who saved The Little Sisters of the Poor and who is saving the babies, is the un-Christian one.

NOTHING TO DO WITH POLITICS

Jesus-like Nancy and all her comrades say this has nothing to do with 2020. Ah, but remember just yesterday when Nancy proved it was about politics.

Speaker Pelosi tacitly admitted 2 things here: 1) Asked about key moments of the impeachment “investigation,” she brings up polling 2) When asked RE: the speed of impeachment, she says “Mueller was appointed 2.5 years ago” This is all about politics, and has been since 2017 pic.twitter.com/jsTrV1Pjaj — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 5, 2019

WE WILL NOT HAVE A KING OR A BARON UNLESS IT’S A DEMOCRAT

Democrats say they are keeping the nation from a monarchy by impeaching a President who has allegedly abused his power. They are the ones who want all the power in perpetuity and they are the ones abusing their power.

Jonathan Turley, not a Trump supporter, looks at Democrats and delivers one of the most powerful quotes of the hearing so far: “If you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s YOUR abuse of power.” pic.twitter.com/H37euhMP3X — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

THE FOUNDERS SAID SO AND THAT WOULD SET GEORGE WASHINGTON’S POWDERED HAIR ON FIRE

The biggest joke is when they quote the Founders who would be appalled at all this. To steal a phrase from Jonathan Turley — the sane constitutional law scholar who attended the Judiciary meeting on Wednesday — impeaching the President for a phone conversation with another head of state would not be supported by George Washington as Democrats insist. He suspects “George Washington’s powdered hair would catch on fire.”

DEMOCRATS ARE STILL PONDERING HOW THEY WILL VOTE ON IMPEACHMENT

The Democrat mouth-breathing dragons of pomposity and deceit are also pretending they don’t know how they will vote on impeachment.

We all should know by now that they planned to do this months ago to keep President Trump from winning.

.@RepGregSteube: “On the very first day of my swearing in, a Democrat in my class called for the impeachment of the president on Day 1 using much more colorful language than I would ever use.” pic.twitter.com/hrD4DiNHER — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 4, 2019

THE WITNESSES WHO WILL NEVER SPEAK

Jerrold Nadler promised to give information to Rep. Doug Collins and a hearing for the GOP’s three witnesses, but it’s not happening.

Nadler told the Republicans they could call witnesses, but they don’t want to hear them or let them tell the truth.

This week, Chairman Nadler told me to provide him with my witness list. But Pelosi’s press conference seemed to indicate we’re moving straight to articles of impeachment. Judiciary has jurisdiction over articles of impeachment, but does the chairman even know what’s going on? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 5, 2019

LET’S GO SEE A PLAY TOGETHER

Don’t worry. After all this division and hate, we will all go to plays together.