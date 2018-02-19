Likely Motion to Overturn Mike Flynn’s Guilty Plea in the Works

Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn’s sentencing was delayed after the sentencing judge recused himself. He sits on the FISA court which might the reason for the recusal. A new judge, Emmet Sullivan, has taken over the case.

Sullivan is known to be a fair judge who actually follows the Constitution. There is a reason to believe exculpatory evidence was withheld from Flynn’s attorneys.

The interview during which the Ret. Lt. Gen. allegedly lied has become a problem for the prosecution. Sally Yates is the one who sent agents over to speak with Flynn four days after he assumed the position.

The interview was conducted by Peter Strzok who allegedly said that he did not believe Flynn was lying. Rather, he thought Flynn was confused and couldn’t remember some details.

After that, Mueller came along with his henchmen and decided he did lie.

There is an unconfirmed report by freelance reporter Mike Cernovich that Andrew McCabe altered Strzok’s notes and trashed all revisions.

Margot Cleveland at The Federalist believes the plea deal is in the process of being overturned.

The reason she feels that way is over an order issued by Judge Sullivan Friday in United States v. Flynn that has gone unnoticed.

A motion by Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea based on government misconduct is likely in the works, Ms. Cleveland reports.

Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor and author of “Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice,” writes that Flynn should withdraw his guilty plea and suggests that Sullivan, as “the country’s premier jurist experienced in the abuses of our Department of Justice, . . . is the best person to confront the egregious government misconduct that has led to and been perpetrated by the Mueller-Weissmann ‘investigation’ and to right the injustices that have arisen from it.” […]

Judge Sullivan Ordered DoJ to Turn Over All Exculpatory Evidence

The order seems routine but there was one difference from an order issued in December.

The revised version added one sentence specifying that the government’s obligation to produce evidence material either to the defendant’s guilt or punishment “includes producing, during plea negotiations, any exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession.”

“Judge Emmet Sullivan’s latest order requiring DOJ to turn over all exculpatory evidence to Flynn before he’s sentenced seems like a pretty big deal,” said The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis Monday.

This would be a big blow to Mueller’s witch hunt.