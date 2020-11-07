Lil Wayne’s girlfriend leaves him over support for Donald Trump

Lil Wayne’s huge model girlfriend dumped him over his support of Donald Trump. Apparently, he can’t think for himself.

Model Denise Bidot has broken up with the New Orleans native, confirming their split on Instagram, where she posted, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough” alongside a broken-heart emoji.

Love B Scott reports that the split was caused by the “Mahogany” rapper’s support for President Trump, with his recent photo op with 45 being the last straw.

“She broke up with Wayne,” a source told the site. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Well, then, she wasn’t worth having as a girlfriend. It’s good he found out. He needs a nice conservative lady.