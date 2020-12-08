Lin Wood: A photo, a potential spy hub in Houston, and Governor Kemp

The CCP wants President Trump gone. He is the first president to take them on and they have actively worked to defeat him through their friends on Wall Street for the most part. That makes us wonder about some of these political leaders who are so extremely resistant to uncovering any voter fraud.

Take Governor Kemp, for example. Why won’t he just allow signature matching on the envelopes to the applications? It can be rung through machines. Why the resistance? We don’t know if he’s compromised, but Lin Wood seems to think he is.

In February of this year, a Chinese Communist Party think tank rated all 50 US governors as hardliners, friendly, and unclear. Kemp came in as ‘hardline’ based on human rights stands, not trade. Did they work on him? He was certainly someone they wanted to soften.

The Conservative Treehouse posted a transcript of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech to the National Governor’s Association in February in which he warned the governors about the list and how the Chinese Communists plan to infiltrate.

Since then, Governor Kemp appears to be trade-friendly with the Chinese Communists, welcoming their business.

That takes me to Lin Wood’s tweet.

LIN WOOD: COINCIDENCE?

Attorney Lin Wood, who has become prominent in the voter fraud battle, doesn’t believe in coincidences. However, this isn’t proof of anything.

He wrote in a tweet: “On July 12, 2019, GA Gov Kemp met Houston Consul General Li Qiangmin at rumored Chinese spy hub consulate in Houston. On July 29, 2019, GA signs contract for Dominion Voting Machines statewide. Coincidence? Sources: http://uschinews.com/20190712/25697 https://statescoop.com/georgia-buys-new-voting-machines-with-paper-trails/”

What do you think? We are definitely not accusing the governor of any wrongdoing, but wonder if he’s too friendly with the wrong people.

Good morning. I am reminded this morning of my life-long belief that there are NO coincidences. https://t.co/8CSrOZ73pq — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 8, 2020

The reason I mention all this is because they are infiltrating and arrogantly brag about it:

Tucker Carlson segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China "has people at the top of America's core inner circle of power & influence." pic.twitter.com/h3Ygy6UlHk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020