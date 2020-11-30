Lin Wood believes foreigners manipulated ballots in our election

Lin Wood joined Newsmax today to discuss what went on last night with a Georgia judge in his efforts to freeze the erasure and resetting of the Dominion servers. His experts will have the opportunity to examine these machines.

He also explained that the reason why he believes the recounts — allegedly comparing paper ballots to machine counts — are not accurate. Mr. Wood doesn’t believe there was a hand count of the paper ballots.

Mr. Wood mentioned the foreign interference in the election that he believes existed to the Newsmax hosts. He also tweeted that voters in the three counties he is questioning — DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett — have foreign addresses and listed only three US addresses. That concerns him.

Is anyone concerned with the foreign mailing addresses of voters in November 3 GA election allegedly from DeKalb, Fulton, & Gwinnett Counties or is it just me?@BrianKempGA must order special session of GA legislature & then promptly resign. @GaSecofState should just resign. pic.twitter.com/lTQrfTzSNr — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 30, 2020

With a great deal of conviction, he believes he will find algorithms that manipulated the vote. The fractions of votes were done by software and algorithms, with lower percentages applied to Donald Trump. He said this involved Americans and foreign countries — Serbia, Germany, Iran, Venezuela, China, and others. The machines were on the Internet all night on election night.

He encouraged people to listen to what Mr. Waldron said at the hearing today.

Mr. Wood said he believes there was foreign interference tied to the mail-in ballots as well.

Watch: