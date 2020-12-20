Lin Wood defends Sidney Powell against Smartmatic with a perfect letter

Attorney Sidney Powell has been dealing with threats from Smartmatic. The voting machine company says they will sue Powell for defamation and damages. She has hired Lin Wood to represent her.

“Knowing my background & experience in defamation law, Sidney @SidneyPowell1 asked me to represent her & respond to SmartMatic litigation threat” Wood tweeted. “Since everything Sidney is saying about election fraud is documented TRUTH, my response to SmartMatic was simple & to the point.”

He linked to the letter:

