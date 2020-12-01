Lin Wood goes full metal jacket on Georgia Governor Kemp

M. Dowling
Attorney Lin Wood called Georgia Governor Kemp a “traitor and a criminal” who has financially benefitted from kickbacks in a tweet last night. He did not back it up with evidence at this point.

He wrote, “I can say with confidence that @BrianKempGA is a traitor & a criminal who was aware that kickbacks from China & Dominion deals made their way to family accounts & his business partners’ accounts.”

He also thinks Kemp’s Lt. Gov. needs to be look at for ‘dark money’ contributions.

Ducey ignored a phone call from the President and then certified the election on Monday:

