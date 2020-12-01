Lin Wood goes full metal jacket on Georgia Governor Kemp

Attorney Lin Wood called Georgia Governor Kemp a “traitor and a criminal” who has financially benefitted from kickbacks in a tweet last night. He did not back it up with evidence at this point.

He wrote, “I can say with confidence that @BrianKempGA is a traitor & a criminal who was aware that kickbacks from China & Dominion deals made their way to family accounts & his business partners’ accounts.”

I am not in a position from an evidentiary standpoint to comment on @dougducey, but I can say with confidence that @BrianKempGA is a traitor & a criminal who was aware that kickbacks from China & Dominion deals made their way to family accounts & his business partners’ accounts. https://t.co/MvK3TSVZZF — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 1, 2020

He also thinks Kemp’s Lt. Gov. needs to be look at for ‘dark money’ contributions.

GA PATRIOT ALERT: I have been receiving information about CNN Darling & Kemp Pinch-Hitter Lt. Gov. @GeoffDuncanGA. Scrutinize his campaign contributions. “Dark money” from PACs & non-Georgians. Could he possibly have received money from George Soros? Dominion? China? Gates? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 1, 2020

Ducey ignored a phone call from the President and then certified the election on Monday:

TRUMP CALLS BACK ‘Arizona will not forget what Ducey just did,’ he tells crowd at Phoenix hotel ballroom that’s spent day listening to Guiliani & others’ baseless claims about election. pic.twitter.com/Ai2rShwmXB — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 1, 2020

LET’S GIVE THEM SOME SPACE Is the Ducey-Trump bromance over? This is a really bad public breakup. pic.twitter.com/nn3C3cxK3p — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 1, 2020