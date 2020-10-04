Lin Wood prepares defamation lawsuit against Biden Campaign

Joe Biden’s campaign aired a video showing Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old boy accused of First Degree Murder in Kenosha- with White Supremacy. The ad includes Kyle and the message is clear — he’s a violent white supremacist. That is not true as we found out. This is the ad:

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

This is before the 17-year-old goes on trial and the campaign won’t take it down. Video seems to prove Kyle shot in self-defense every time.

Aside from that, it is the left that is violent. It was antifa and BLM that were violent in Kenosha and the other cities mentioned, not white supremacists. The ad is completely deceptive, yet Jack Dorsey allows it to remain on Twitter.

Lin Wood demanded the Biden Campaign take it down on October 2nd. In addition, he informed them that the letter serves as notice of a pending lawsuit.

“In light of the foregoing, I hereby demand on behalf of Kyle that Mr. Biden and his campaign immediately take down the video from all places that he has published it such that it can no longer be viewed… Immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the statement,” writes Wood’s letter.

I love Lin Wood!

READ THE LETTER