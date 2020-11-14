Lin Wood slams Georgia with a scathing lawsuit for an unlawful election

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Famed attorney Lin Wood filed a lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta today. The purpose is to establish the state rendered the 11/3 Georgia election unlawful.

Wood states that, without the Georgia Assembly’s consent or direction, the defendants unilaterally changed the process for handling absentee ballots and general election ballots.

The defendants include the secretary of state, RINO Raffensperger, and members of the State Election Board.

In the real world, all of them would be fired for this embarrassing, unlawful behavior.

READ THE LAWSUIT

