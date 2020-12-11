Lin Wood’s Georgia case was finally docketed!

The Lin Wood case in Georgia against Secretary of State Raffensperger was docketed!

The case contends that Secretary of State Raffensperger unlawfully entered into a settlement agreement with the Democrat Party to alter the election rules.

Raffensperger issued the following:

…an “Official Election Bulletin” that modified the Legislature’s clear procedures for verifying the identity of mail-in voters. The effect of the Secretary of State’s unauthorized procedure is to treat the class of voters who vote by mail different from the class of voters who vote in-person, like Petitioner. That procedure dilutes the votes of in-person voters by votes from persons whose identities are less likely to verified as required by the legislative scheme. The Secretary’s unconstitutional modifications to the legislative scheme violated Petitioner’s Equal Protection rights by infringing on his fundamental right to vote.

Mr. Wood further states:

The Georgia Legislature has plenary authority to set the “Times, Places and Manner” of Federal Elections and has clearly set forth the procedures to be followed in verifying the identity of in-person voters as well as mail-in absentee ballot voters.

Raffensperger usurped the power of the legislature, he concludes.

Mr. Wood doesn’t know if he will prevail, but he strongly believes he is correct.

I filed this lawsuit on my own since time was of the essence. GA election was unlawful. It diluted our in-person votes & violated equal protection. I do not know if my case will be successful. But the cherished right to vote belongs to each individual member of We The People. https://t.co/cNx17XheHB — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 11, 2020