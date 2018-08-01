Linda Sarsour’s Mentor Is an Unindicted Conspirator in ’93 WTC Bombing

Democrat superstar Linda Sarsour boasts on tape that her mentor is Siraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj is an unindicted co-conspirator in the ’93 World Trade Center bombing. His plan is for America to become an Islamic state. He once said it is his “duty” and ours “to replace the U.S. Constitution with the Quran”. She asked Wahhaj to back the far-left Muslim running for governor of Michigan, Abdul El Sayed.

HIS EXTREMISM

Siraj Wahhaj, the imam at Masjid At-Taqwa was one of 170 people identified by US Attorney Mary Jo White in 1995 as “unindicted persons who may be alleged as co-conspirators” in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, but was never charged, and denies any involvement with the bombing.

Wahhaj was a DEFENSE witness at the trial of the Blind Sheikh, Omar Abdel-Rahman. Rahman was the former leader of the Egyptian terrorist organization, Gama’a al-Islamiyya.

In November 1999, Wahhaj was one of many Muslim leaders who met with New York mayor Michael Bloomberg at City Hall. Wahhaj said that he hoped all Americans would eventually become Muslim and also referred to the FBI and CIA as the “real terrorists”.

In addition, Wahhaj has made extremist statements while lecturing at the Islamic Association of Northern Texas. In November of 1991, Wahhaj advocated the establishment of an Islamic State in the U.S.: “Where ever you came from, you came to America. And “you came for one reason- for one reason only – to establish Allah’s deen.”

During the same lecture, Wahhaj predicted the demise of America unless it accepted “the Islamic agenda,” citing the fall of the Soviet Union as a warning sign.

He added that “there will never be an Islamic State, never, until there’s first an Islamic state of mind,” and that Muslims should be involved in politics not because, “it’s the American thing to do. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.”

He’s also a 9/11 truther.

SARSOUR ASKED HIM TO BACK ABDUL EL SAYED, A CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

EXPLOSIVE VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Democrat Party activist & surrogate Linda Sarsour @lsarsour CAUGHT ON CAMERA asking her “mentor”, who is a co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing to support @AbdulElSayed, the Muslim candidate running for #Michigan Governor. #MyMuslimVote pic.twitter.com/bMBHzvgaMd — Laura Loomer ❌ (@LauraLoomer) August 1, 2018

ABDUL IS SHARIA-COMPLIANT

Michigan voters will vote in their Primary on August 7. One of the candidates running to become the next Governor of Michigan is Sharia-compliant Abdul. He is also very far-left. El Sayed is a Democrat Socialist [Communist].

While El-Sayed is third in the polls, it hasn’t kept the Democrats and their activists, including Democrat Socialists [Communists] Linda Sarsour, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, from vigorously campaigning for him.

Linda Sarsour is Sharia-compliant and a supporter of Hamas.

Dr. El-Sayed is not always honest. For example, he is not licensed to practice medicine in Michigan although he suggests otherwise.

He is running on a Marxist political platform as a self-proclaimed “justice Democrat”. Justice Democrats receive heavy support from George Soros’s Media Consortium.

Some of the campaign talking points El-Sayed is campaigning on include socialized healthcare, legalization of Marijuana, free college tuition, abortion, opposition to fossil fuels, pro-illegal immigration, and anti-Israel foreign policy.

If elected Governor, El-Sayed has vowed to abolish ICE. He will make Michigan a Sanctuary state where illegal immigrants are protected from deportation. They will be immune to the actions of law enforcement agencies.