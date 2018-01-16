Lindsey Graham Betrays the President, Issues Condescending Statement

Senator Lindsey Graham, under the guise of questioning the DHS Secretary Tuesday during a hearing on Capitol Hill, issued a long condescending statement to her and about the President. He referred to himself as a conservative while he called for amnesty for all people here illegally.

He also betrayed the President by insisting Dick Durbin is very honest. In yet another betrayal, he said something happened in a brief span of time to change the President’s mind. That was a very belittling statement.

The fact is that what happened is the Gang of Six offered a proposal that exchanges the same bad amnesty deals that have been brokered in the past.

They offered the President only a little over a billion dollars down payment on the $20 billion dollar wall and another billion for other border security which won’t go far on our neglected borders. They offered increased chain migration; immediate citizenship for all DACA; offered to change the name of the lottery visa system but keep it for at least half; and they want citizenship for all people here illegally.

That is what happened. They offered an absurd deal.

Graham won less than 1% of the Republican electorate last year. Why is he brokering this deal along with Jeff Flake who can’t even get re-elected in his own state? RINOs and far-left Democrats want to broker amnesty for little in return.

THE RESPONSES WEREN’T GOOD FROM THE RIGHT

Graham gave the left talking points for another week. He’s a disgrace.

As Eric Bolling said:

Sen Lindsay Graham is EXACTLY what’s wrong with the D.C. Swamp. The good conservative people of South Carolina (and America) deserve better. (Opinions are my own). — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) January 16, 2018

Thought I was getting the flu! Sick stomach, violently throwing up, & feeling dizzy & head spinning. Then realized it wasn't flu-I was just watching Lindsey Graham doing his best to utterly surrender to a party that DOESN'T have Senate, House, or WH but wants ALL & gives NOTHING! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 16, 2018

Lindsey Graham is still the same pompus, self-righteous, arrogant, hypocritical, a$$kissing politician in D.C.!!! #Hellhole pic.twitter.com/5G0ZkGDECq — TrumpIsMyPresident™ (@Trumpism_45) January 16, 2018

Diamond and Silk:

Let us tell you what happened Lindsey Graham. You and Dickey tried to hoodwink the president with a bogus DACA deal that didn't benefit the American people. The @POTUS had every right to set you double crossing senators straight. American Dreamers Matters First In America. pic.twitter.com/el9olcM3W9 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 16, 2018