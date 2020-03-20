Lindsey Graham is pushing for more communist Chinese to get residency- Update

Update: Lindsey Graham says it is not true. It’s a false rumor.

China is our biggest national security threat, so why is Lindsey Graham spearheading a scheme to benefit mostly wealthy Chinese? And this is at a time when they are threatening to withhold life-saving drugs.

Senator Lindsey Graham wants to pass out residency documents, EB-5 residency visas, to rich Chinese who, by definition are Communist Chinese. The program is so corrupt that Republicans and Democrats got together last year to reform the program. He wants to roll it back to its more corrupt levels.

If this report is correct, we need to get rid of Lindsey.

According to Mark Krikorian at The Center for Immigration Studies, “Graham is trying to slip into the coronavirus bill a massive increase in the EB-5 green-card-selling program, which is mainly used by wealthy Chinese. My source’s list of specifics seems too detailed to just be a rumor.”

Daniel Horowitz said the same thing. “I’ve heard the same from my sources. Coming from Jared who works closely with Lindsey. You can’t make this stuff up. This was brought in from too much China travel, and we are vulnerable supply wise because of China owning us. Solution? Bring in more Chinese to “invest” in US!!!!!

The Center for Immigration Studies updated their EB-5 fraud map:

