Lindsey Graham is pushing for more communist Chinese to get residency- Update

Update: Lindsey Graham says it is not true. It’s a false rumor.
China is our biggest national security threat, so why is Lindsey Graham spearheading a scheme to benefit mostly wealthy Chinese? And this is at a time when they are threatening to withhold life-saving drugs.
Senator Lindsey Graham wants to pass out residency documents, EB-5 residency visas, to rich Chinese who, by definition are Communist Chinese. The program is so corrupt that Republicans and Democrats got together last year to reform the program. He wants to roll it back to its more corrupt levels.
If this report is correct, we need to get rid of Lindsey.
According to Mark Krikorian at The Center for Immigration Studies, “Graham is trying to slip into the coronavirus bill a massive increase in the EB-5 green-card-selling program, which is mainly used by wealthy Chinese. My source’s list of specifics seems too detailed to just be a rumor.”
Daniel Horowitz said the same thing. “I’ve heard the same from my sources. Coming from Jared who works closely with Lindsey. You can’t make this stuff up. This was brought in from too much China travel, and we are vulnerable supply wise because of China owning us. Solution? Bring in more Chinese to “invest” in US!!!!!
Watch:
The Center for Immigration Studies updated their EB-5 fraud map:
We just updated our #EB5 fraud map today: https://t.co/gIGfTa4gIj
— Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) March 18, 2020
Being surrounded by traitors actually makes things easier. The revealing is wonderful because the truth is undefeated and will win again.
Lindsey has always played both sides, so now his greedy unpatriotic self comes through as a bough politician by the Chinese Communist Government
We already had many good reasons to get rid of him. But he has the media and the powerful on his side.
SC voters fall for his patriotism act. The party would never allow him to lose in a primary.
I hope we are not forgetting the huge financial ties Mitch has to China.
It will be a cold day in hell when Mitch allows any legislation to impact China. He of course opposed tariffs on Chinese goods when China has high tariffs on US goods.
The editor of the Epoch Times a newspaper founded by Nationalist Chinese to counter the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party and which I heartily recommend to all wrote his readers yesterday and asked that the Wuhan flu be referred to as the CCP Virus as it was engineered, released and spread by the Chinese Communist Party to cover up their collapsing economy and to spread fear and chaos among the West whose market collapse they greatly profited from short sales.
Senator Graham was on Hannity last night and imphatically stated that this was not true and the article, written by “Politicol” was a hit job. I believe him!
Thank you. I added your comment and will research it.