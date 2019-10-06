Lindsey Graham Isn’t Defending the President As Promised

Maria Bartiromo confronted Lindsey Graham on her show, ‘Sunday Morning Futures,’ today about when he was going to start sending out subpoenas. It’s a good question since the Democrats are on the offensive but Republicans are sitting back in silence or in defensive mode, except for people like Romney who are plotting against the President [thank you Utah].

Graham promised he would hold investigations, but he hasn’t followed through on even one.

As for Inspector General Horowitz, his reports so far have been experiments in whitewashing.

Graham offered the lame excuse that he didn’t want to pre-empt the Inspector General and his FISA report.

We’ll see but we remain unconvinced. He has been very weak on defending the President while under attack by losers like Mitt Romney and fake whistleblowers.

HERE’S SOMEONE WHO STANDS UP FOR THE OBVIOUS

We would love to hear a response from him like the one from Rep. Chris Stewart.

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart (Utah), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday dismissed the new whistleblower.

Asked on “Fox News Sunday” whether he was concerned about the development, the congressman replied, “Well, actually, not at all.”

“One of our concerns has always been there hasn’t been firsthand knowledge of this. The first whistleblower, virtually everything he accused was second and thirdhand knowledge,” Stewart said, before arguing that a new whistleblower would only confirm what the public already knows about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”