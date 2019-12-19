Lindsey Graham said he wants to vote on impeachment ASAP

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the public never bought into the Bill Clinton impeachment and he learned that, without public support, an impeachment is never going to happen.

In terms of Nixon, his conduct over time was “egregious,” he said. It was bipartisan and the public agreed.

What will happen with the Donald Trump case will be similar to the Clinton impeachment, he stated. There isn’t support for it.

He thought the Mueller probe would end it, but he was wrong. This new probe is driven by partisans.

The process the House used is dangerous. His goal is that when it gets to the Senate, he wants to vote as soon as possible.

He will not support any witnesses being called.

If being “unnerved” is a basis for impeachment, he would have wanted to impeach President Obama. A lot of things Obama did unnerved Graham.

