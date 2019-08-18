Lindsey Graham Wants Gun Laws & Anti-Hate Speech Internet Laws

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that he has plans for gun legislation during the upcoming Senate session.

In addition to new gun laws, although people aren’t following the ones we have, he approves of shutting down offensive websites.

In the past, it was the left that pushed for freedom of speech, but now that they no longer believe in it, where can we go? Not to Lindsey Graham.

“The president is more determined than ever to get something done that makes sense. We’re not going to take people’s guns away,” he said. “We want to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people who are hateful or mentally ill. The red flag legislation grants the states that have these red flag laws, the president is focused on that.”

“Hateful” people? Who gets to decide that and how is it defined?

Does that include due process, Lindsey? Because if it doesn’t, Republicans will implode at the ballot box.

He continued, “Working with Senator Manchin we can perhaps enhance background checks.”

We have background checks.

Lindsey asked, “The guy in Philadelphia had been convicted 6 or 8 times. How the hell did he get a gun to begin with?”

The reason is that he gets out of jail quickly and never pays for his crimes. We have an illegal gun trade which will prosper under gun confiscation. He got his gun illegally.

“The guy in El Paso was on one of these white supremacist hate sites where they radicalize each other,” he said. “We should shut those sites down. The guy in Dayton was kicked out of school because he had a rape list, a kill list. He was clearly violent. Why did that guy get a gun to begin with?”

They get the guns because those closest to them don’t do what they need to do, and putting big government in charge won’t help at all.

New laws won’t do a thing when there are people not getting helped and judges who are soft on gun crime.

Banning “hate sites” is pablum for the left. It will be an excuse to shut down free speech. Everyone on the right is on a blacklist on Google, for example.

Just this week, the Capitalism Facebook page was cited for violating community standards for a meme from July 2012 which in no way was hate speech. Here’s the meme:

Lindsey wants restrictions on the 1st and 2nd Amendments. And Graham has the President’s ear. Scary times.

I trust Trump to not listen to this RINO in the end. The laws they propose would not have stopped these mass shootings because parents didn’t have the disturbed children committed, didn’t try to take their guns away (they’re already is a law to do that, passed under Clinton), and illegal guns will always be available.