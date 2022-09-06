Listen to Demented Joe Yelling, “We Beat Pharma This Year!”

Joe Biden is now yelling out to Americans, “We beat Pharma. We finally beat Pharma.” You can hear him scream it out in the clip below. He’s yelling and brag-lying to make it more convincing.

Biden: “We beat Pharma this year. We beat Pharma this year.” pic.twitter.com/cL5uhaqImX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2022

Joe Biden is running around yelling to teeny crowds of people who come to see him that “We beat Pharma.” A year ago, he said COVID is the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Now, he’s claiming he somehow doesn’t have their electric collar around his neck.

WHO BEAT WHO?

The senile leader of the once-free world turned his presidency and every executive agency into lickspittles for Big Pharma and is now pretending he beat them. The senescent unyoung Joe petitioned the Supreme Court to allow the firing of employees refusing to participate in Big Pharma’s experimental vaccines. He falsely claimed they contained the infection’s spread and prevented it. He peddled Paxlovid, which does not work. Big Pharma is fully in control of Joe Biden.

Pfizer is making tens of billions on Paxlovid, $10.6 billion out of the gate from the US, and it doesn’t work. Studies show that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine work to prevent infection when used regularly, but try and get them in blue states. The vaccine made about $32 billion this year alone, and Paxlovid made $22 billion. Neither works. Read Dr. Gortler’s article.

Biden bought more Paxlovid at a 56% hike over cost. Big Pharma beat Joe and the American taxpayer. We should be yelling about that.

Watch Again:

Biden: “I have been fighting pharma for my entire career—my entire career—and we finally beat pharma!” pic.twitter.com/MhIsDT33mC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 5, 2022

Here’s more:

Translation: we’ve figured out so many ways to fuck you over, destroy your life, prosperity and everything you love and cherish that the Marxism of days past is going to look like capitalism compared to what we have in store for you.

And whitey, you’re up first. https://t.co/gtUrtNYuY9 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 6, 2022

Related