Little Girl Dies After Moderna mRNA and Flu Shot

We have thousands of unexplained excess miscarriages and birth defects reported to VAERS. There are unexplained, sudden deaths in children also reported to VAERS. Who is investigating?
A VAERS Data report 2573802: A two-year-old girl died one day after receiving a GlaxoSmithKline flu shot, and a Moderna COVID-19 shot on the same day.

She received the bivalent vaccine for BA.4 and BA.5 even though those strains are no longer circulating.

She had no known illnesses or birth defects. The child died suddenly from an unknown cause. Information is sketchy, but these are cases that need investigation. It is especially so given that the FDA just approved another booster for babies as young as six months based on testing of 60 children.

VAERS case 1166062-1: A five-month-old boy died after breastfeeding. He had no known illnesses or defects.

A five-month-old baby boy’s mother got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Within 24 hours of breastfeeding her son, he broke out in a rash, became inconsolable, and died the following day.

Cause: Suspected exposure to mRNA via Breast milk, diagnosed with blood clots (TTP).

There are many other cases just like this. Who is investigating these deaths?

Dr. Pierre Kory: “We have baby formula that kills a couple of babies, and the entire product is removed from the market. And here, with the Covid-19 vaccines, you have all of these deaths being reported, and no one is doing anything. I’ve never been more terrified in my life.”

 


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
15 seconds ago

…one incident could be an outlier, many indicate a serious problem.

Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
12 minutes ago

Mass stupidity doing this to your young children.

Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
22 minutes ago

The corruption is fuelled by pure ‘evil’…

Reply
