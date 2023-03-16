Little Girl Dies After Moderna mRNA and Flu Shot

We have thousands of unexplained excess miscarriages and birth defects reported to VAERS. There are unexplained, sudden deaths in children also reported to VAERS. Who is investigating?

A VAERS Data report 2573802: A two-year-old girl died one day after receiving a GlaxoSmithKline flu shot, and a Moderna COVID-19 shot on the same day.

She received the bivalent vaccine for BA.4 and BA.5 even though those strains are no longer circulating.

She had no known illnesses or birth defects. The child died suddenly from an unknown cause. Information is sketchy, but these are cases that need investigation. It is especially so given that the FDA just approved another booster for babies as young as six months based on testing of 60 children.

VAERS case 1166062-1: A five-month-old boy died after breastfeeding. He had no known illnesses or defects.

A five-month-old baby boy’s mother got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Within 24 hours of breastfeeding her son, he broke out in a rash, became inconsolable, and died the following day.

Cause: Suspected exposure to mRNA via Breast milk, diagnosed with blood clots (TTP).

There are many other cases just like this. Who is investigating these deaths?

VAERS Shows a 4070% Increase in Miscarriages and Stillbirths Since mRNA Roll-out “This is a wholesale attack on women specifically,” lamented @NaomiRWolf. “Dr. Robert Chandler confirmed that 72% of the adverse events in the Pfizer documents are women. And of those, in Pfizer’s… https://t.co/Itf7Lxt5hF pic.twitter.com/9DTNbnQIk1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2023

Dr. Pierre Kory: “We have baby formula that kills a couple of babies, and the entire product is removed from the market. And here, with the Covid-19 vaccines, you have all of these deaths being reported, and no one is doing anything. I’ve never been more terrified in my life.”

“We have baby formula that kills a couple of babies and the entire product is removed from the market. And here with the Covid-19 vaccines you have all of these deaths being reported and no one is doing anything. I’ve never been more terrified in my life.” Dr. Pierre Kory pic.twitter.com/cKA3rQPAzR — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) March 14, 2023

