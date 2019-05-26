Liz Cheney – “That sounds an awful lot like a coup…could well be treason”

The left Twitter mob is already angry with ABC News for not accusing Rep. Liz Cheney of lying when left-biased Martha Raddatz interviewed her.

Raddatz is the one who said, “Walls make no sense,” and cried on air when Donald Trump won in 2016. Cheney sat down for an interview with her Sunday and ran rings around her.

Rep. Cheney defended Attorney General Bill Barr and took control of the interview. Cheney explained to Raddatz why she thinks comments made by people in the highest echelons of power sound an awful lot like a coup and it could be treason. We need to know more, she said.

Raddatz asked if she had any problems with Trump declassifying intelligence even though he won’t do the same with the Mueller report. Cheney explained to her that the Mueller report is almost completely unredacted.

Cheney, who is very intelligent, also made it clear that she has full confidence in Attorney General Bill Barr on declassification. Raddatz wanted viewers to believe the Attorney General would compromise sources and methods.

That’s one of the latest lies spreading around the Democrat Party’s MSM.

Rep. Liz Cheney: “We had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement … saying that they were going to stop a duly elected president of the United States.” “That sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason,” she adds https://t.co/tzEmm40vCp pic.twitter.com/RhAVMWRfBU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2019

OBAMA’S CHIEFS ARE ANGRY

Obama’s drones arer helping to spread the lies.

When the President ordered the release of the 2016 campaign documents, Brennan lost it, like he does every day.

“I see it as a very, very serious and outrageous move on the part of Mr. Trump, once again, trampling on the statutory authorities of the Director of National Intelligence and the heads of the independent intelligence agencies,” Brennan told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “And it’s unclear to me what Mr. Barr is actually going to do. Is he investigating a crime? Well, what’s the predication of that crime? Or he is just going to be looking for information… that Mr. Trump can just give to his defenders on the right and cherry-pick information that could be taken out of context?”

He later said he hopes that DNI Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel will “stand up” to President Trump’s “unprecedented act.”

James Clapper is also angry. He told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the “bigger issue” is “what exactly is the scope” of the declassification, whether it involves all of Russia’s interference in the election or just the counter-intelligence probe. He expressed similar concerns as Brennan regarding sources and methods being exposed and putting “people’s lives at risk.”

Clapper, now a CNN analyst, insisted that the infamous Steele dossier was not used as sourcing for the intelligence community assessment in January 2017. Since he’s lied before Congress while under oath, we wouldn’t take that to the bank.