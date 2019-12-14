London Now! Antifa Fascists Are Rioting in London Over the Election

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Police in London are desperately trying to move the Antifa protesters and rioters off the street. They are calling for a revolution and yelling “F— the police” and “Not my prime minister!” Masked Antifa are joined by their Socialist Worker comrades, Andy Ngo reports.

They’re fascists who refuse to accept the results of the election. It’s what the Democrats are doing. They just aren’t as violent.

