London Now! Antifa Fascists Are Rioting in London Over the Election

Police in London are desperately trying to move the Antifa protesters and rioters off the street. They are calling for a revolution and yelling “F— the police” and “Not my prime minister!” Masked Antifa are joined by their Socialist Worker comrades, Andy Ngo reports.

They’re fascists who refuse to accept the results of the election. It’s what the Democrats are doing. They just aren’t as violent.

Scuffles took place as anti-Boris Johnson protesters clashed with police on Friday night (13 December) in Central London. Protesters were demonstrating against Boris Johnson’s win in the General Election. Many scuffled with police as the protest ran amok around London. #antifa pic.twitter.com/suJ2GyCOLq — şᴼᴿᴱş ˢᴱᵛᴱᴺ CᴏɴᴀG Y̳e̳n̳İ ̳H̳e̳s̳a̳P̳ (@sores_seven) December 14, 2019

Antifa in London tonight. But it should go without saying, that refusing to accept democratic processes, is part of the definition of fascism… https://t.co/jzPnESWDsV — Edward J Dale (@EdwardJDale) December 14, 2019

Antifa are rioting in London in response to the election results giving Conservatives a huge electoral win. It’s like what I saw in Portland in November 2016. pic.twitter.com/xeRfkPCGnA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2019

This is tyranny. This is Socialism. This is AntiFa. They are animals. “Tory scum off our streets, Nazi scum off our streets!” shouted left-wing protesters and antifa in central London. https://t.co/Ff0No7Kw0C — Liam (@Liam1235711) December 14, 2019

London police tried but were unable to contain antifa and other left-wing protesters who had shut down the streets of the capital. They were demanding an overthrow of the government in reaction to the election results. pic.twitter.com/C8dpMbKGdK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2019

At one point, London police had to retreat. The antifa protesters held a banner with the numbers “1312.” That corresponds to the letters of the antifa slogan “ACAB,” “all cops are bastards.” pic.twitter.com/nukPWHTo8E — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2019

Your Antifa buddies are busy in London tonight. Maybe you and your folks could go pitch in? Family Bonding and such. pic.twitter.com/uUDQ3yKoJX — I am Bo (@stateofbo) December 13, 2019