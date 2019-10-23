Lone Republican on Pelosi’s Trip Had an Agenda

Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a bipartisan trip to Jordan this week to discuss Syria among other issues. The delegation also discussed issues like “counterterrorism, security cooperation, Middle East peace, economic development, and other shared challenges,” a statement out of Pelosi’s office said.

The trip is likely to gather information to use against the President. The delegation included only one Republican, the retiring Mac Thornberry. The others traveling with Pelosi are Reps. Eliot Engel, Charles Thompson, Adam Schiff, Ron Kind, Danny Davis, Stephen Lynch, and Elaine Luria.

Why would Mac Thornberry go on a trip with nine radical Democrats, giving them the bipartisan label? The answer is he did it for a job and money and you can hear that at 3:28 on the clip. Is that quid pro quo? If she offered to take him when she heard about the job, would that be quid pro quo?

In any case, he wasn’t there in the spirit of bipartisanship.