Look at What Democratic Socialists Really Want for America

The new Socialist representative from New York 14, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the exact party that marched yesterday to abolish ICE. The New York City Democratic Socialists also marched to abolish Capitalism, profit, prisons, cash bail, and they want totally free healthcare. Their agenda is more statist than that of the Communist Party USA. It couldn’t be much more extreme.

🌹 Abolish profit

🌹 Abolish prisons

🌹 Abolish cash bail

🌹 Abolish borders#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/TCFIZqzJrU — New York City DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) June 29, 2018

🏄‍♀️No fees

🏄🏾‍♂️No co-pays

🏄🏻‍♀️No premiums

🏄🏿‍♂️ALL covered 🌹https://t.co/f6G99pcjf0🌹 pic.twitter.com/1U92noIcIk — DSA for Medicare for All (@dsam4a) June 30, 2018

Back up back up//

We need freedom freedom //

All these racist ass agents //

We don’t need em need em //#AbolishICE @nycDSA pic.twitter.com/5Ju1Yq0Qh2 — e-fun-casio-Cortez🦊🌹 (@volperchlorate) June 29, 2018

It’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s party

The people who join these organizations are bottom feeders who gleefully hope to steal other peoples’ hard-earned money and possessions and hand it out to their preferred groups.

Ocasio-Cortez is very extreme. In May, she compared Hamas terrorists/rioters in Gaza to West Virginia teachers on strike.

In an interview with left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept published June 12, Ocasio-Cortez called the riots orchestrated by Hamas—the U.S-designated terrorist organization in control of Gaza—”political expression.”

The truth is most of Hamas are Iranian terrorists.

She hates Israel and She’s ignorant

This is a massacre. I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such. No state or entity is absolved of mass shootings of protesters. There is no justification. Palestinian people deserve basic human dignity, as anyone else. Democrats can’t be silent about this anymore. https://t.co/wJGATOtDsR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 14, 2018

It is hard to believe anyone could believe what she believes. She’s a complete fool, but there are many more where she came from.

In an interview with The Intercept’s @ggreenwald, @Ocasio2018 compared the violent Hamas protesters on Gaza border to the Ferguson protesters or teachers on strike https://t.co/ZeTVJ9bW2M https://t.co/C9ZPACjdzt — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 27, 2018