Look at What Happened to NFL Ratings During the Season Opener

Ratings for the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night fell 8 percent from last year’s opener — to their lowest level in a decade. This was the Eagles and Falcons game.

The decline came even after the TV audience for last year’s opener declined 19 percent from 2016’s opener, statistics out Friday revealed.

The “Thursday Night Football” telecast on NBC, delayed 45 minutes due to severe weather in the Philadelphia area, averaged a 13.4 overnight rating.

That made it the lowest season opener in 10 years, according to Sports Media Watch — and breathed new life into fears about the NFL being unable to extricate itself from a structural decline.

NBC Sports reported:

NBC announced a 13.4 overnight rating for the Super Bowl champion Eagles’ last-second win over the Falcons. That was way down from the 14.6 for Chiefs-Patriots last year, which itself was way down from a 16.5 for Panthers-Broncos the year before, which itself was way down from a 17.7 for Steelers-Patriots the year before that.

The MSM keeps offering excuses for the downturn that don’t include kneeling but they did report that no one kneeled Monday.

Also, they are still the number one sport, the MSM reminds us. [Not forever if they keep trashing the symbols of our nation and police.]

The public is not allowed to see for themselves or hear the Anthem since many in the media, including CBS and ESPN, won’t show it any longer. That must make the hate America crowd happy.

Keep in mind, the downward spiral has no end in sight. Don’t watch it, Just Do It as KaeperNIKE would say.