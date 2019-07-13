Look to our future! Demands for freebies as they storm the Pantheon

We don’t know if you’ve seen this yet, but we can expect this to happen here. Democrats keep telling people from all over the world to come for freebies because they are entitled. It’s their ‘human right.’

Hundreds of radical illegal aliens from West Africa stormed Paris’ Pantheon to demand residency papers as well as free housing and other freebies from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Calling themselves, “La Chapelle Debout,” they posted a two-and-a-half hour-long video on their Facebook account after they went live during the protest. So proud of themselves are they.

They don’t care about the laws and feel very, very entitled.

“The guys as undocumented, so for the coup entered illegally in France, and it complains,” remarked one user, clearly upset by the demonstration. “Respect already the country where you are starting by respecting its rules before claiming its advantages.”

A tweet from the group demanded “papers and freedom for all.” It should be deportation for all.

After their “comrades” are arrested, they demand their release. They use the Bolshevik word, “camarades.” They have the same scrawny white leftists directing them that we have in the USA. Look at our future and weep.

IF YOU DON’T DEPORT, MORE WILL COME

They are the same group that stormed Charles De Gaulle airport recently. If you check out their Facebook page, this is what they do and the scrawny white leftists are always nearby.

Their chant has been, “France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!”

“Documents, housing & freedom of movement for all!” Yesterday around 500 people of occupied part of Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris calling on @AirFranceFR “end any financial, logistical or political participation in deportations.” @chapelledebout pic.twitter.com/5NnkAa3gyi — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) May 20, 2019