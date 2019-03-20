Look Who Tried to Depose Donald Trump Before & After the Election

Former State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Kathleen Ann Kavalecs was up for an ambassadorship but her nomination was withdrawn by President Trump. As it turns out, she was in communication with the Obama staff who were trying to unseat the President.

She communicated with the former British spy Christopher Steele and she passed on information to top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr before and after the 2016 presidential election, a senior White House official told investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Kavalec, a supporter of former President Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was awaiting confirmation to be a US Ambassador to Albania. She was nominated through the career process.

Carter noted that State Department officials could not discuss Kavalec and the State Department website still shows she is a nominee.

On Monday, Rep. Mark Meadows informed the public that U.S. ambassadors were in on the conspiracy with the FBI and DOJ to damage or destroy the President. He said new information will come out soon.

“We talk about the ‘Deep State.’ There are players now, even ambassadors,” Meadows said, “that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI-DOJ.”

Meadows reportedly told Carter on Tuesday that “it’s amazing Obama Administration holdovers with strong ties to Hillary Clinton have been undermining the Trump Administration and continue to work covertly to thwart his agenda.”

Carter has obtained emails from November 2016 exchanged between Ohr and Kavalec. The Senate confirmation hearing for Kavalec was canceled in January by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Obama leftovers and embedded foreign service liberals are among the bureaucrats trying to damage the President.

Democrats are making us into a Banana Republic.

UKRAINE OFFICIALS TRIED TO STOP DONALD TRUMP

Another interesting investigation is taking place in Ukraine. A prosecutor in Ukraine says there were attempts by a government official to help Hillary during the 2016 election.

The probe is based on a claim from a member of the Ukrainian parliament that the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Artem Sytnyk, was working to benefit Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Further, Lutsenko told Solomon the parliament member “got the court decision that the NABU official conducted an illegal intrusion into the American election campaign.”

“It means that we think Mr. Sytnyk, the NABU director, officially talked about criminal investigation with Mr. [Paul] Manafort, and at the same time, Mr. Sytnyk stressed that in such a way, he wanted to assist the campaign of Ms. Clinton,” Lutsenko told Solomon. continued.

The Ukrainians allegedly knowingly and willfully leaked the Manafort records. They were afraid Trump wouldn’t support them.

They have an audiotape of Mr. Sytnyk claiming he wanted Trump to lose and Hillary to win.

It’s against Ukrainian law to interfere in foreign elections.