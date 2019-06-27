Look Who Was Behind the QUARANTINING of The Donald Subreddit!

Earlier today, we reported that the very popular Reddit The_Donald with 754,000 subscribers was ‘Quarantined,’ making them relatively invisible. The sleuths on the page found out what was going on. As usual, the worst people of the left were behind it.

Carlos Maza, the man who got Steve Crowder banned from YouTube and the Soros-Brock Media Matters set up the page, demanded the banning for threatening police. Ironically, the subreddit is VERY PRO-POLICE!

YOUTUBE SHUNNING

Just this week, a Google insider revealed that Dennis Prager, David Rubin, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro are being called Nazis by Google. The Orwellian transparency and ethics group exchanged emails looking for ways to shun them.

Dennis Prager hosts discussions with people of all political persuasions and he’s Jewish, David Rubin is a liberal and Jewish, Jordan Peterson is a professor who has common sense and he could be Jewish — we don’t know, and Ben Shapiro is Jewish, conservative and a never Trumper. Even these people aren’t safe.

Hmm, you think the YouTube whistleblower is right saying that starting in May they began messing with suggested videos? Check our metrics… pic.twitter.com/nIsJSOq3zp — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 26, 2019