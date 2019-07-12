Look Who’s Banned Now & the Truth Won’t Save Anyone

The Gateway Pundit reports that President Trump is being shadowbanned by Twitter the day after the social media censorship summit.

The Pundit, Jim Hoft pointed out that the President responded to a CNN analyst attempting to pick fights with conservatives. The analyst and Playboy reporter Brian Kassem challenged Sebastian Gorka to a physical fight in the Rose Garden.

The President apparently tweeted support but try to find the tweet, as the Pundit noticed.

Jim Hoft is right. The tweet is hidden. Hoft, who was at the Summit yesterday, shared other tweets being stifled.

This is a clear message to the President and his followers after the Summit — they will stop us.

It’s not one tweet and it’s not just the day after the Summit. The President never shows up in my feed although I share most of his tweets. His numbers of shares keep going down on Twitter while his poll numbers rise.

The one thing I have noticed is the President used to get at least 60,000 likes alone and now he’s lucky to get 10,000. Sometimes he is under a thousand.

Look at these two tweets for example:

There is no way a President only gets his tweets shared 266 and 122 times. It’s absurd to think so.

IT’S NOT ONLY THE PRESIDENT, IT’S THIS FAMOUS GUN RESEARCHER

Dr. John Lott, a famous researcher and strong proponent of the Second Amendment, was banned by Twitter. The reason he was banned was remarkable. Dr. Lott proved the New Zealand shooter was NOT a conservative.

The professor tweeted:

He linked back to an article which he wrote telling about the New Zealand shooter’s manifesto.

They will not unlock his account with no explanation.