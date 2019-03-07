Looks Like Another Hate Hoax

Jonathan Alan Williams, 42, shared a photo on Twitter of white hoods on the statue, which was dedicated in 1914 and features a woman and a young boy, but police say he is responsible for putting them there, according to the News & Observer.

He captioned the photo: “Huh. That’s new,” Williams tweeted.

The message is clear.

The 42-year-old Williams posted a picture of the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy on Twitter, showing hoods often associated with the Ku Klux Klan over the pair’s faces. He was arrested later in the day.

An arrest warrant alleges that Williams made the hoods and put them on the monument.

He was charged with littering.

His Twitter feed also lends credence to this being a hate hoax, although he denies it.

